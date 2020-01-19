advertisement

BATON ROUGE, La. – Thousands of LSU fans walking the purple and gold-lined streets near the Tiger Stadium packed a basketball arena for a parade on Saturday in honor of the soccer team’s national championship season.

The day after President Donald Trump’s visit to the White House, Tigers players drove on swimmer-drawn trucks and threw Mardi Gras beads at fans along the route across the west side of campus to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Governor John Bel Edwards, his wife Donna, and Mayor of Baton Rouge, Sharon Weston Broom, rode a replica tram and tossed souvenir cups to the crowds that lined the street.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron led the players into the arena and shook both fists over the head when the team was greeted with a loud standing ovation. Quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman trophy, strolled close behind him, wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap with pearls dangling from his neck.

After the team took a seat on the arena floor, Burrow got up, took off his hat, and bowed as he was introduced to the PA system.

“This is a great cap for a great season,” Burrow told the screaming fans.

Burrow also presented the school with a replica of the Heisman Trophy. Orgeron was awarded the college football coach prize, crystal football and the national championship title when the LSU band played “We Are The Champions”.

Security at Nashville LSU Jacoby Stevens said he had always dreamed of playing for the Tigers.

“I always dreamed of doing plays and bringing a trophy back here,” he said in an interview from the stage. “I’m going in here, man, I’m like a little Nashville kid and would dream of something like that. I had to fight back tears when I saw all the people celebrating us and the crazy thing is we have it for done to you. We celebrate you all. “

The LSU’s last national championship was the fourth, but this season was generally considered the best in program history. The LSU ended the game 15-0 with seven wins over teams that were in the top 10 at the time of the games. The regular season was underlined by a gripping 46:41 triumph in Alabama, which ended the series with the eight times defeat of the LSU and secured the Tigers’ place at SEC West.

After the regular season of 12-0, the LSU prevailed with one-sided wins against Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship, Oklahoma in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs and Clemson in the final.

Along the way, Burrow took ownership of all major LSU records, becoming the first quarterback in the program’s one-and-a-half-century history to win the Heisman – and only the second Tigers player to hold the most prestigious college Football home brought individual award.

Burrow’s 5,671 yards was third in a single season in NCAA history, and his 60 touchdowns set an NCAA record.

The LSU led the nation with 48.4 points per game and on the offensive with 568.5 meters per game.

Tiger’s second year, Ja’Marr Chase, who caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns, won the country’s Biletnikoff Award for Best Recipient.

“I didn’t expect that from our people at the parade,” Orgeron told WVUE-TV. “It is the first time that I am on a float. … The celebration here tonight was first class.”

