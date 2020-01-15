advertisement

The LSU Tigers’ 42:25 win over the Clemson Tigers in the National College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday night was slightly better than what ESPN scored for Clemson’s 44:16 win over Alabama last year and was the highest Broadcasting all time kind on cable since the 2018 title game (where Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in extra time). Even so, the numbers (which don’t fully consider streaming yet) have not been that great of 2014-15 compared to some of the BCS title and CFP title games (since then) we’ve seen in the past decade). Before we get there, ESPN will tell you how the game’s cross-network MegaCast presentation worked:

ESPN’s MegaCast presentation of LSU’s win saw an initial audience of 25,588,000 and surpassed ESPN’s MegaCast audience for Clemson’s win in last season’s CFP National Championship by 308,000 (1%). The first Nielsen audience last year had 25,280,000 viewers.

LSU v Clemson audiences also had the best viewership of Cable – in all programs, sports and other areas – since the Alabama-Georgia College Football Playoff National Championship (January 8, 2018).

ESPN’s MegaCast audience peaked at 29,200,000 after LSU took the lead for the first time at the end of the second quarter (9:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.). The LSU Tigers would never appear in the game again.

Only at ESPN did LSU-Clemson’s first television show have an audience of 25,004,000 viewers, an increase of 3% over the same presentation of the CFP National Championship last season (24,322,000 viewers).

As mentioned earlier, these numbers do not have the full total streaming numbers, so the total number of viewers may increase. From this moment on, however, this would take seventh place in the last 10 BCS championships (from 2010-11 to 2013-14) and CFP championship titles (since 2014-15). This is what this list looks like if you use the numbers from Paulsen’s historic title game ratings page at Sports Media Watch (and use the pre-streaming numbers as they make a better comparison for this year’s number; the numbers are with streaming included on it see page). 2010-11 is also a good starting point as it was the first year the BCS title game aired on cable ESPN, rather than ABC (1998-99 to 2005-06, also 2009-10) or Fox (2006- 07 to 2008) to be sent -09):

So this is the fourth lowest title game in that period, just before 2011-12 (Alabama 21, LSU 0), 2016-17 (Clemson 35, Alabama 31) and last year (Clemson 44, Alabama 16). And although the number of 25.59 million here is certainly not bad for ESPN (it is nice for them to see an improvement over the previous year) and is not far from the numbers for the majority of title games (BCS or CFP) in in the past decade it has not been an outstanding result.

We remind readers again that this year Clemson ranked 12th among the top 15 teams in the week 15 CFP leaderboard, indicating the Ohio State Forum that ESPN manipulated the semi-finals to get them into to lure this game. So that’s probably about what you’d expect from this match, and it fits most games of the past decade. The only really wild deviation was in 2014/15 when A. was the first playoff final and B. a very strong draw against Ohio State (and a good draw against Oregon after winning their fourth league title in a row ). So that’s roughly synonymous with the course. It is also noteworthy that the playoff format does not necessarily outperform the BCS format among title game viewers, but overall, thanks to the audience of the semi-finals, is far ahead, which is a big part of the discussion about the playoff expansion, quarterfinals and much more Spectator).

Of course, ESPN will be satisfied with an improvement over the previous year, even if it is slight. And it is noteworthy that overall CFP games, this game and the two semi-finals, increased by four percent this year as these semi-finals increased by six percent. But these numbers are more support than domination.

(ESPN press room)

