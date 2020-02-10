advertisement

The LPGA announced on Sunday night that it had canceled two more tour events this year due to health concerns and recent advice on coronavirus in several Asian countries.

Both tournaments are the Honda LPGA Thailand, which was scheduled for Pattaya from February 20-23, and the HSBC Women’s World Championships in Singapore February 27 – March 1.

The LPGA last month canceled its Blue Bay event, scheduled for March 5-8 on the island of Hainan.

advertisement

“The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working at the event is always our highest priority,” the LPGA said in a statement Sunday. “While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon.”

CNN reported Monday morning that the number of coronavirus deaths has reached 910, with the number of confirmed cases worldwide at over 40,000.

– Starting the media level

advertisement