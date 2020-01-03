advertisement

BISSAU – The losing candidate in the Guinea-Bissau presidential election presented a Supreme Court challenge Friday to the victory of former Prime Minister and former Army General Umaro Cissoko Embalo in a runoff, a court spokesman said.

The electoral commission said Wednesday that Embalo won the December 29 vote by 54%. But Domingos Simoes Pereira, the ruling party’s candidate, complained of fraud, saying the votes exceeded the number of registered voters at some polling stations.

Following a tumultuous breakthrough, which included protests and political clashes, both rounds of voting in November and December went smoothly, African observers said, with current President Jose Mario Vaz eliminated in the first round.

Vaz, who is the first Guinea-Bissau president to have completed a full term but whose mandate was marred by political dysfunction and corruption allegations, conceded defeat and threw his support behind Embalo.

The Supreme Court will hear Pereira’s PAIGC party petition to annul the election results beginning Monday, court spokesman Salimo Vieira told reporters. It was not clear how long the court could take to decide the case.

Pereira’s camp had no immediate comment on the complaint. Embalo says he is the legitimate winner of the election.

The announcement of Embalo’s victory sparked celebrations in the capital Bissau, which remained calm during the election. People in the country are hoping that the next president will restore order in the political system and tackle widespread poverty.

Years of political unrest, including nine coups or a coup attempt since independence from Portugal in 1974, have hurt the economy, which depends heavily on volatile prices for boys’ nuts.

Instability has also made Guinea-Bissau a haven for drug traffickers, who leverage its unspoiled waters and maze of picturesque islands.

(Reporting by Alberto Dabo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by William Maclean)

