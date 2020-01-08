advertisement

The Florida Panthers have stalled a little after a 2-5 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. They have to get out soon if they want to make the playoffs.

Last night was a tough game. The Florida Panthers lost 5-2 to the Arizona Coyotes at the BB&T Center. For this article, however, I will not provide a summary of the game. Instead, I’m going to focus on one topic – the recent Panther inconsistencies.

As a die-hard fan, it’s hard not to know this roller coaster ride what’s going to happen or how the Panthers will show up from game to game. Our defense is gassed. I know I have mentioned this in other articles before, but it is worth mentioning it again because unfortunately it seems to be a recurring problem.

It’s frustrating because I know that this team can do great things. It is in them. They know that they can win because they made it this season and when it does, everything is great. And sometimes they even win back-to-back games, which is great. However, here’s an alarming statistic: The Panthers haven’t won more than three games in a row this season.

Let’s face it, if the Florida Panthers really plan to play the playoffs, they have to win more games in a row. Are the playoffs out of the picture? Not in any case, but you have to reinforce it if you want to have the chance to secure your place. The Atlantic division has become extremely narrow over the past few weeks.

After Toronto fired its coach earlier this season and got a new coach, he has almost disappeared from the bottom of the barrel, where Detroit occupies third place in the Atlantic Division. They chase the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the division. Speaking of lightning, they started their season very hard, they also caught fire and are now in second place and right on the heels of Boston.

The Florida Panthers are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division, four points behind Toronto, and third. It is by no means out of reach, but the Panthers cannot accelerate and become complacent. As of now, the Panthers are two points away from the last placeholder. However, the goal is to secure one of these top 3 division places.

I’ll give you a quick example of inconsistent winning. Saturday afternoon the Panthers lost 3-2 to the Sabers in Buffalo. They initially had Sergei Bobrovsky online, but then replaced him in Chris Driedger because Bobrovsky scored three goals. They almost came back with Driedger, but they couldn’t get the job done.

The next day they played against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh and beat them 4-1. The Panthers hadn’t hit the penguins at home in six years! You’d think that would help them gain some momentum for last night’s game. In fact, the Panthers were still in the lead in the second period. They had two quick goals in a row to take a 2-1 lead. But what happened? They took their foot off the accelerator pedal and let the Coyotes take the lead 3-2 late in the second half. In the third phase they had several chances to assert themselves and to score at least one point, but they dissolved and the Coyotes celebrated the victory.

The fans showed what was great. However, the players must also show up. You have to come out consistently in every game, ready to play and work together to win. Hockey is an incredibly selfless sport and this is shown by the fact that every time the team scores a goal, the other four players skate to the player who scored the goal and hug him, symbolizing the strong brotherhood that hockey is all about. Then they run to the bank and bump the other players with their fists. It is a TEAM effort. All parts work together to achieve the goal that the game wins.

This team showed up this season. You have to keep going more often because the ultimate goal is to make it into the playoffs and eventually the Stanley Cup. As I mentioned in a previous article, it’s not out of reach. If they continue to find ways to consistently win, the sky is the limit. It is up to them to achieve this goal. It is up to you to define your fate. It is up to them that every second and every minute of the game counts. Well, that’s all I have right now. As always, thank you for taking the time to read my articles and, as always, said: Let’s Go Cats !!!

