advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, who won five championships with the team and was often compared to Michael Jordan, died in a helicopter crash. He was 41 years old.

Officials confirm to Variety that Bryant was a passenger aboard a helicopter that crashed in the Los Angeles suburbs of Calabasa.

Bryant was reportedly traveling in his own private helicopter when he crashed. Four other people were killed.

According to TMZ, Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash. They were reportedly on their way to basketball training in Thousand Oaks.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fatal crash. There was heavy fog in the Los Angeles area on Sunday morning.

Los Angeles Lakers Guard Kobe Bryant (L) and Chicago Bulls Guard Michael Jordan (R) talk during a fourth quarter free-throw attempt at the United Center in Chicago on December 17. PICTURED: VINCENT LAFORET / AFP via Getty Images.

The night before, LeBron overtook James Bryant as the third highest scorer in the National Basketball League. Bryant congratulated James after the game in Philadelphia, which is also Bryant’s hometown.

Bryant was designed in 1996 by the Charlotte Hornets of Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia – a rarity in the NBA when a player skipped college – and became a fan favorite of the Lakers overnight. He wore both numbers 8 and 24 for the Lakers, where he spent his entire 20-year career, and had both jerseys eliminated after his NBA retirement in 2016.

Bryant is an 18-time NBA all-star who is generally considered one of the best goal scorers of all time. He was voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2008 and won two gold medals in 2008 and 2012 with the United States men’s basketball team.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 17: Kobe Bryant # 24 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in game seven of the 2010 NBA final at Staples Center on June 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

advertisement

Alongside Shaquille O’Neal and legendary coach Phil Jackson, Bryant helped revitalize Hollywood’s favorite sports team in the late 1990s and early 2000s when the Lakers moved from the Inglewood Forum to their current home at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Bryant’s highest game score was scored in 2002 when he scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. Only Wilt Chamberlain had a larger single game in NBA history with 100 points.

Despite all the “Ko-Be!” Bryant was no stranger to controversy. In 2003, he was accused of sexually assaulting a hotel employee in a Colorado hotel room. The case was dropped the following year and Bryant apologized to his wife Vanessa. “Although I really believe that this meeting was mutually acceptable, I am now realizing that she did not see the incident and see how I did it,” he said.

After retiring from the NBA in 2016, Bryant founded a production company, Granity, that focused on projects that combined sports and entertainment. He won an Oscar for Glen Keane’s short film “Dear Basketball” in 2018, based on a poem he wrote before saying goodbye to the NBA.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and three daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

–

(AAP and editors)

advertisement