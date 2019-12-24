advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CA. – In a Christmas gift to the community, a Los Angeles church pays $ 5.3 million in medical bills for more than 5,000 households.

Christian Assembly Church collaborated with RIP Medical Debt to map the active households that call the church home. In those 28 neighborhoods, there was $ 5.3 million in outstanding medical debts.

RIP Medical Debt is a non-profit organization that buys medical debts with a high discount and then sells them to entities such as the church. So the church decided to buy the $ 5.3 million debt as a Christmas gift.

Pastor Tom Hughes announced the “Christmas Surprise” on Sunday in a video on Facebook. The church will be able to pay off every dollar debt for one cent, so the total cost of the church will be $ 53,000, he said.

“Once we do this, all intimidating phone calls from the collection agencies will be terminated,” Hughes said. “But not only that, we will work with credit institutions to restore their credit score for the impact of these unpaid medical bills,” he said.

Hughes said this “crushing” debt was a burden for families earning less than twice the federal poverty line in the 28 neighborhoods. The debt relates to 5,555 households in the Los Angeles region. The church is located in Eagle Rock, a neighborhood northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

“This week, all 5,555 households will receive a letter informing them that their medical debt has been canceled, without obligations, due to the generosity of the Christian assembly company,” Hughes said. “If they recover from their illness, it will help them to get up and prevent homelessness.”

Hughes said the church only wants the recipients to know the love and grace of God.

34.140011

-118.220063

