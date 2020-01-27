advertisement

“Here is the next insurrection of the Negroes in the West Indies,” Samuel Johnson once said at a dinner in Oxford, or at least James Boswell claims. The veracity of Boswell’s biography – including his depiction of Johnson’s position on slavery – has long been disputed. For over a thousand pages, little mention is made of Johnson’s long-time servant, Francis Barber, who entered the home of the child writer after being taken to London from the Jamaican sugar plantation where he was born into slavery. Some of the remaining pages of Johnson’s notes for his famous dictionary have Barber’s writing on the back; there are pieces on which a twelve-year-old barber practiced his own name while learning to write. Thirty years later, Johnson died and left Barber a considerable legacy. But Boswell repeatedly downplayed Johnson’s constant opposition to slavery – even this frightening toast was characterized as an attempt to offend Johnson’s “serious” dinner companions rather than as real support for the slaves. Boswell was in favor of slavery, and James Basker, a literary historian at Barnard College, suggested that this position tainted his description of Johnson’s abolitionism, especially since Boswell’s book appeared at the time where the British Parliament voted to end the participation of England. in the international slave trade.

Johnson’s abolitionist views were probably influenced by Barber’s experience of enslavement. For much of the 18th century, Jamaica was the most profitable British colony and the largest importer of enslaved Africans, and Johnson once described it as “a place of great wealth and appalling wickedness, a den of tyrants and a dungeon of slaves ”. He was not the only Englishman to take a close interest in the rebellion in the Caribbean: abolitionists and slavers eagerly read the newspapers for news of the slave revolts, taking stock of where the rebels came from, how skillfully they planned their attacks, how quickly the revolts were suppressed, and how long they broke out again.

In a new book, historian Vincent Brown argues that these rebellions did more to end the slave trade than all the measures taken by white abolitionists like Johnson. “Tacky’s Revolt: The Story of an Atlantic Slave War” (Belknap) focuses on one of the biggest slave uprisings of the 18th century, when a thousand male and female slavers in Jamaica, led by a man named Tacky rebelled, causing tens of thousands of pounds of property damage, killing sixty white people and resulting in the deaths of five hundred people who participated or were accused of doing so. Brown’s most interesting assertion is that Tacky and his comrades did not undertake an act of quiet rebellion but, on the contrary, fought one of the many battles in a long war between the slave traders and the slaves. Philosopher John Locke and self-emancipated writer Igbo Olaudah Equiano defined slavery as a state of war, but Brown went further, describing the transatlantic slave trade as “a borderless slave war: war to enslave, war to extend slavery and war against slaves, responded on the side of the slaves by the war against the slavers, and also the war between the slaves themselves. “

Considered a military struggle, slavery was a conflict of staggering scale, even only in the Caribbean. From the 17th century onwards, European traders roamed the African Gold Coast, seeking to exchange rifles, textiles or even a bottle of cognac for capable bodies; in the middle of the 18th century, slaves represented 90% of Europe’s trade with Africa. Of the more than ten million Africans who survived the voyage across the Atlantic, six hundred thousand went to work in Jamaica, an island roughly the size of Connecticut. In contrast, four hundred thousand were sent across North America. (The internal slave trade was another matter: at the start of the Civil War, there were about four million enslaved people living in the United States.)

Jamaica had hundreds of plantations, which grew cocoa, coffee, ginger, indigo and, most importantly, sugar. Half of the enslaved population worked in sugar cane plantations, where even a modest exploitation counted one hundred and fifty slaves who worked all the year, planted, harvested and refined the harvest, which was sold all over the world. Brown’s previous book, “The Reaper’s Garden: Death and Power in the World of Atlantic Slavery,” described the miserable conditions that prevailed in Jamaica after the British took control of the Spanish in 1655. Mortality rates were exceptionally high for Europeans and Africans, not only because of tropical diseases like malaria and yellow fever, but also because of poor nutrition and oppressive working conditions. In some sugar cane plantations, there were twice as many deaths as births; the average slave could only hope to survive seven years of forced labor.

An Anglican missionary observed that the first toy given to white children in Jamaica was often a whip; Supervisor Thomas Thistlewood, who managed forty-two slaves in St. Elizabeth Parish, kept a horrible diary describing how, in one year, he whipped three-quarters of the men and raped half the women. When he moved to another plantation, he threatened to dismember the enslaved men and women in his care, inventing torture and humiliation that forced some to defecate in the mouths of other slaves and urinate in the eyes of others, rubbing lime juice in their wounds after whipping and covering a whipped and bound man with molasses while leaving him for flies and mosquitoes. Along with the daily temperature and precipitation, Thistlewood recorded the equally appalling behavior of its neighbor slave owners. These were rare, however, because in 1760, less than one in ten Jamaicans was white. There were so many Africans in Jamaica that the colonial government passed a law requiring plantation owners to have at least one white man for every twenty slaves in a field. Most planters could not comply and the ratio was revised to one in thirty.

The British had already learned how vulnerable the white settlers were in Jamaica. Since their expulsion from the Spanish, they had been engaged in intermittent conflict with the Maroons, a population of former Spanish slaves who had fled to the Blue Mountains, in the interior of the island. Their name was derived from the Spanish word for “savage” and they had been imported from Africa to replace the indigenous people, the Arawaks, almost all killed by the Spanish. The Maroons had periodically attacked British plantations, stolen supplies and seized agricultural land. When the attacks intensified, in what became known as the First Brown War, the island’s militia began to fight back, and it took more than a decade to achieve peace in 1739. The British government has agreed to recognize brown sovereignty in the designated areas; the Maroons agreed to capture and return all the fleeing British slaves. There were also other free blacks in Jamaica, including women who had been released in the will of white settlers who had kept them as concubines, and children who were the product of such unions.

The social hierarchies of the colony were complicated and would only become more so. Just as many settlers who arrived in Jamaica were veterans of the British army or the Royal Navy, many slaves had participated in armed conflicts before being forced into servitude. African states engaged in regional war long before European interference and, after transatlantic trade has prompted the kidnapping of enemies, the kingdoms of Akwamu, Akyem, Asante, Dahomey, Denkyira and Oyo entered at war with each other over territory, minerals and people. Slaves from certain regions became more valued than others, including, for a time, the so-called Coromantee, which came from many different kingdoms on the Gold Coast.

Named for the city of Kormantse in present-day Ghana, the Coromantee was first appreciated by the planters for their strength and their work ethic. A colonial historian wrote that the Coromantee was “robust, hardworking and manageable under gentle and fair treatment”, but warned that she was “fierce, violent and revenge under injury and provocation”. The name was more stereotypical than anything else: many of the people to whom it was applied had little in common, except the language, and not always that. It quickly became the favorite derogatory of any rebellious slave, as if geographic origin were the only possible explanation why someone would resist slavery. Ultimately, the Coromantee became so feared that the settlers in Jamaica offered to ban their imports. They would have been the leaders of the rebellions not only there, but in Cartagena de Indias, Suriname, Sainte-Croix, Saint-Jean, Antigua and New York.

Perhaps no one fantasized more about slave rebellions than whites who benefited from the enslavement of slaves. Some of these fantasies were motivated by fear, but some, strangely, came from a romanticized notion of the figure of the rebel slave. This notion reached one of its most enduring forms in “Oroonoko”, a 1688 novel by Aphra Behn, on the slavery of a noble coromant. Deceived in slavery by the wicked captain of a slave ship, the heroic prince Oroonoko is taken from his African homeland to a West Indian colony, where he stages an unsuccessful revolt, after which he is tortured and executed. “Oroonoko” was adapted into one of the most popular pieces of the restoration era, and its fame lasted until the 18th century. Grandson of a king, Oroonoko represented an archetype: the royal whose servitude is a mistake, and whose rebellion is justified because he was wrongfully enslaved, not because slavery is bad. It took the audience decades to begin to see the play and its source text from an abolitionist perspective, but by the time Samuel Johnson wrote on “Oroonoko” in late 1759, the staged version had two anti-slavery scenes additional.

Around the same time, a Coromantee named Tacky, from the Frontier plantation, in the parish of St. Mary, sneaked into a coastal cave with a few other slaves to plan their own rebellion. Sometimes spelled Takyi, the name means “royalty”: Tacky would have been the chief of his village in West Africa, where he sold rivals of the Gold Coast in slavery and learned English from the traders who came to buy his prisoners from war. Eventually, he suffered the same fate, when a tribe at war defeated him; sent to Jamaica, Tacky brought his military knowledge with him. He and a hundred co-conspirators gathered on Easter Monday in 1760. Just after midnight, they attacked Fort Haldane, where a single sentry guarded the entire port of Port Maria. They murdered the caretaker and left with four barrels of gunpowder, a barrel of musket bullets and forty firearms, then used these supplies to head south, loot the estates and burn the plantation land that ‘They could disrupt the agricultural economy and, more importantly, recruit comrades.

At first glance, Tacky had drawn hundreds of slaves to his cause, including a significant number of women. Together, they moved into Ballard’s Valley Estate, a sugar cane plantation, and surrounded the supervisor’s house. The owner of one of the plantations they had already attacked was there; when he awoke to the news of the revolt, he went to see the attackers and was surprised by a war cry. “Boys, don’t you know me?” He called to some of the rebels he recognized, thinking they might lay down their arms. They knew him and they tried to kill him.

That night, even if Tacky’s army had no way of knowing, the insurgency was at its height. They had killed dozens of whites, and they celebrated by roasting an ox and drinking stolen rum and Madeira wine. Obeah men, the spiritual leaders of Coromantee, who conducted religious ceremonies not much different from those of Santería and vodou, had encouraged the rebels, and now swore in the new recruits, taking the blood of each rebel, mixing it with gunpowder and serious dirt, and distribute the mixture to everyone to drink, promising that he would protect them. Tacky himself would have received the power to capture bullets in his hands and, like Obeah’s men, he was supposed to be safe from the injuries of any white man. These religious practices encouraged the rebels and terrified the Whites, who then insisted that Tacky’s troops not only murdered servants in their sleep in Ballard’s Valley, but drank the blood of those they had killed.

The next day, the colony’s lieutenant-governor declared martial law and sent sixty soldiers to quell the rebellion, which had split into gangs, some moving along the roads, others retreating to the forests. . The settlers managed to capture and hang an Obeah man, apparently the main oracle, demonstrating that no amount of enchantment could spare a Coromantee the wrath of the Whites. After his death, the rebels found it more difficult to recruit reinforcements and many participants deserted. By contrast, the British, as soon as they alerted the Maroons, had more men for their cause and men who could draw on decades of experience of tracing and hunting in the interior of Jamaica.

Within a week, the Maroons had chased Tacky and what was left of his insurrection out of the woods and toward the coast. A brown sniper killed Tacky, and some of his followers committed suicide rather than surrender. As proof of their victory, the Maroons cut seventeen pairs of ears and beheaded Tacky so that his head could parade on the roads of the parish, then placed on a pike in the Spanish city.

But the end of Tacky was not the end of Tacky’s revolt. Brown argues that the conflict could more precisely be called the war of the coromants, since it was followed by more than a year of rebellions. Whether these were unleashed or organized in tandem with Tacky’s uprising is a subject of controversy. Some claim that Tacky was part of an island-wide revolt slated for Pentecost, but after drinking too much one night, he mistakenly launched the attack weeks earlier. Others contended that news of Tacky’s actions prompted people to take up arms on their own plantations. Whether co-ordained or concomitant, what Tacky did in April 1760 resembles, in retrospect, a prologue.

Around the same time, a woman named Cubah, who called herself the Queen of Kingston, planned an insurrection in order to govern the colony. In late May, a few hundred Westmoreland slaves, led by a Coromantee named Wager, began an uprising that lasted almost a year. In August, a slave named Simon marched twenty rebels from Hanover to the parish of St. Elizabeth. Meanwhile, dozens of other slaves whose names were never registered rose in their plantations, in small groups that never escaped or, if they did, did not go very away – seemingly isolated episodes of violence which, taken together, resembled a war raging all over Jamaica.

“The whole island remained in great terror and dismay for some time,” observed a British squadron commander. Like guerrillas elsewhere, enslaved Jamaicans often attacked and then dispersed, frustrating militia attempts to track them down and harassing properties near the edges of the forest by stealing supplies or damaging property. Meanwhile, settlers burned their crops to try to starve the wood rebels and struggled to provide enough troops to continue so many separate insurgencies, a problem that got worse as the conflict worsened. extended and the militia members deserted.

Every few weeks, until October 1761, rebel prisoners were killed or captured, tried and executed – sometimes burned alive, sometimes hanged or eaten. Five hundred Africans died during the Coromantee War, and another five hundred were dispatched to other colonies, to discourage rebellion – a questionable strategy, since they carried the knowledge of the insurrection wherever they went. Brown conscientiously records every troop movement, skirmish and counterattack. The details may seem tedious, but the cumulative effect is to transform scattered and largely forgotten episodes into a story of war between slaves, planters, Maroons and British soldiers.

After Tacky’s uprising, the Jamaican government tried to ban the importation of Coromantees, then managed to separate them from one another in different plantations and expel the most rebellious. The government has also passed laws criminalizing the open practice of Obeah, prohibiting slaves from owning firearms, and preventing black people from gathering. Since most slaves never had these freedoms in the first place, the new laws disproportionately affect free blacks, whose movements were recently regulated and who were forced by legislators to wear blue crosses on their straight shoulders.

Such draconian measures have done little to stop the slave revolts in Jamaica or elsewhere, but the revolts have changed the debate on slavery. A few weeks after Tacky’s attack on Fort Haldane, British newspapers reported “some trouble among the Negroes” and, by the end of the summer, the various uprisings would have been “of bad consequence for the whole island “. But most of what we know about Tacky’s revolt does not come from news reports – it comes from the writings of Jamaicans who saw it: Thistlewood, the brutal overseer, whose newspaper is 14,000 pages long and includes reports rebel newspapers; lawyer and planter Edward Long, who wrote a three-volume story of Jamaica which was published in 1774; and Bryan Edwards, who produced a two-volume story of the West Indies which was published in 1793. These men were all white and, to varying degrees, all advanced arguments rather than simply recording events.

Edwards, writing three decades later, during the Haitian Revolution, romanticized Tacky, describing him as a figure similar to Oroonoko – a royal slave whose rebellion was justified by his circumstances and whose comrades were stoic and courageous, the archetype of noble noble. Edwards viewed Tacky as a martyr, not for the cause of abolition but for the romantic spirit of the Coromantee, who could be tamed as long as he was treated fairly. Although abolitionists like Samuel Johnson argued that each uprising was an appropriate response to the brutality inherent in slavery, Edwards represented a school of thought that rejected rebellion, including Tacky’s revolt, as a rare reaction to outrageous treatment : the too severe sanctions of a master or the refusal of another to let his slaves have Easter holidays.

In reality, Tacky’s actions likely reflect the conspiracy of a military leader seeking to govern a slave society, not to end slavery. Considered in an Atlantic and not an American context, his motivations had less to do with the ideas of equality of the Enlightenment than with power. Likewise, the help that the Maroons have given to the British reveals the complex political alliances that dictated behavior before the start of the Afro-Caribbean liberation movements. For Edwards and other planters, their political control of the Maroons provided an alternative model to abolition, leaving them to worry about “Tackeys among us”, that is, specific rebel slaves, rather than the institution of slavery.

But Edward Long, who was part of Edwards on the Jamaican Legislative Committee that investigated the Coromantee War, insisted that all Africans were Tacky and that all Tackys were subhuman. In 1772 a British court ruled that, although the slavery of movable property was legal in the colonies, it was illegal in Britain itself. After this decision, Long devoted himself to his writings, which are full of virulent racism, and used his work, including “History of Jamaica”, to attack the reasoning of abolitionists, defend the rights of planters and warn that blacks were a “poisonous and dangerous ulcer, which threatens to spread its malignancy everywhere, until every family gets infections from it.” He insisted that the rebellions were not caused by the ill-treatment of the slaves but simply by their nature:, treacherous, bloody, threatening, suspicious and superstitious. His solution was to advocate for the abolition of the slave trade but the maintenance of domestic slavery.

Long was wrong about it, and almost everything else. The revolt that ended slavery in Jamaica was spearheaded by Samuel Sharpe, a Creole born near Montego Bay who was ordained in the Baptist church. A few days after Christmas in 1831, eighteen years after Long’s death, Sharpe and what ultimately numbered sixty thousand slaves in the colony protested their condition. He and three hundred others were hanged. A parliamentary inquiry into what became known as the Baptist war led to the abolition of slavery throughout the British Empire in 1834.

“Because the slavers wrote the first draft of history”, deplores Vincent Brown, “the subsequent historiography has tried to escape their point of view”. men like Long, and making a coherent whole of the diffuse and chaotic attempt to make war on the slavers. The book is a sobering read for contemporary audiences in countries engaged in eternal wars, reminding us of how easily and arbitrarily the edges of the empire and its ills can fade or focus our vision. It is also a useful reminder that the distinction between victory and defeat, in terms of insurrections, is often fleeting: Tacky may have lost his battle, but the slaves ultimately won the war. ♦

