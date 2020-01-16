advertisement

While the Wiley / Stormzy feud has consumed the mental energy of most hip-hop fans in the past few weeks, another beef is currently simmering in the shade, with an older power handing it over with another to find the punch, that you have. ‘can still collect.

We are of course talking about Nick ‘Wild’n Out’ Cannon, the rapper and singer who has been hanging around in hip-hop for a long time without ever really contributing so much. The artist, who has mainly hosted the MTV TV show Wild’N Out on-and-off for the past two decades, has long been a stirrer in the industry and largely chose to curl feathers instead of actually changing anything Music. And his most famous rival was a Marshall Mathers, AKA Eminem.

The Detroit MC and the presenter have been trading barbs for several years, but Cannon has jumped back into the headlines with the release of another dissertation track that puts Slim Shady firmly in the crosshairs. Much of the excitement revolves around the singer, the R’n’B legend, the Christmas Queen and the remarkable male eater Mariah Carey, who was married to Cannon for a hot minute and later, after her breakup with Eminem, in a highly regarded romance engaged.

To his right, Em has remained largely calm throughout the process, but the beef has escalated to places where it has become one of the hottest hip-hop stories to date this year. And the Mariah connection has proven to be enough to get more than just a few nostalgic hip-hop heads interested again. So we came to this point almost a decade after the story began.

May 2009: “Bagpipes from Baghdad”

The news of a possible romance between the legendary singer Mariah Carey and Eminem first spread when Eminem mentioned it on the track “Bagpipes From Baghdad”. He aimed directly at Cannon and Mariah, who were newly wed at the time, who separated and spoke of his desire to take Mariah back from Nick. “Mariah, what happened to us? / Why did we have to split up?” He knocked and added, “Nick, you had fun, I came to kick you in your garbage bag.”

Cannon replied almost immediately on his Tumblr page and wrote a long blog post in which he pointed out Em to earlier racism allegations.

“I don’t know why no one has ever stood up to you. But I guess it will take a kitschy, crazy toy from Nickelodeon to fix you. And trust me I’ll be relentless. Although I have many other responsibilities and jobs, you are my new full-time job, homey! ”

“I was wondering if I should look for this b **** and just hop his little ass.” he continued. “Let’s not forget Eminem’s amateur mix tapes, in which he calls African Americans N **** and how he hates” Black B **** es “. How did we let him get away ?! He is a naturally born racist in disguise. Someone tells this coward that he finally barked at the wrong tree … ”

June 2009: “Obsessed”

While the feud remained hip-hop for a few months, Mariah later took her to the pop culture stratosphere later that year and released the hit single “Obsessed,” in which she indirectly described Eminem as a liar and “delusion.” It turned out to be one of her most successful tracks, although neither Carey nor Cannon had publicly admitted that it was aimed at Eminem.

July 2019: “The Warning”

It took Eminem a little over a month to formulate his response to Mariah and Cannon. What came out was “The Warning”, a track by Dr. Dre, in which he claims to have evidence of his six-month dating with the singer.

December 2019: Eminem refers to Mariah in a feature

The feud remained dormant for a long time. However slim, he apparently did not leave sleeping dogs with raised eyebrows at the end of last year when he appeared on Fat Joe’s track ‘Lord Above’ and put down a verse that directly related to the rocky love triangle. He did this in response to an interview Nick gave on the TI podcast that reminded of the beginning of the feud.

“Message to the terrorist squad, Joe, they’re just puns. / I know myself and Mariah didn’t end on a high note. / But this other guy whipped, this pussy neutered him. / Tries to tell him that This girl a nut is job before he cut his jewels / My galley was almost kicked, fool, stop you won’t shit / I let her chop my balls off before I lost to you, Nick. ”

Cannon clapped back on his radio show almost immediately and began a tirade aimed at Eminem’s increasing status as an aging veteran of the scene. “We should change his name from Eminem to Percocet. What is the pill that old people take? We will call it Cialis,” Cannon said. Should I answer that? It is not worth an answer. ”

However, it is clear that Cannon has changed his melody and is now dropping one of the most widely used diss tracks of the decade. “The Invitation,” in which Suge Knight was instrumental, found 743,000 dislikes on YouTube and even triggered a reaction from Eminem.

Are you crazy, brother? Stop lying on my tail. I’ve never had a chauffeur, you asshole. ”

Exactly one day after his clowning on the Internet, Cannon, clearly a fool to be punished, dropped a second title called “Pray for Him”. It didn’t end well. In fact, #RIPNickCannon was one of the hottest trend topics on Twitter at the end of the day.

Even during the roasting, Cannon somehow managed to shape the situation so that he thought he was the winner. “I won !!! It was fun to get back to your regular programs now,” he wrote on Twitter. Nobody had it.

January 2020: Cannon Releases “To Look Up To You”

If we thought Cannon would take his self-declared victory and go peacefully into the sunset, we were wrong. Barely a month after his self-inflicted humiliation, the rapper released a mixtape, The Miseducation of the Negro you love to hate. There was a track called “Used to Look Up To You”, which not only aimed at Eminem himself, but also at his notoriously loyal fan base.

“N *** tweet like out here like they were wild / When I looked up at you / Dick ridin ‘lil Marshall Mathers / Had to put on my turban like I was Aladdin / N ** like out here cappin’, Black lives count. ”

We are still not sure if Eminem has an answer.

