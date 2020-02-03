advertisement

A man who was recently released from prison after being released from custody for a wrong bomb due to terrorist offenses stabbed two people on a busy London street before he was shot by the police.

Deputy Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said the police had identified the attacker as 20-year-old Sudesh Amman. He had been convicted of posting graphic terrorist videos online and, according to the police, had instructions on how to make bombs and knife attacks.

Officers had followed Amman at the time of the Sunday attack, D’Orsi said, but had failed to stop the bloodshed in the business and residential area of ​​Streatham in south London.

The incident in London was reminiscent of a stabbing attack carried out in November by another man who was in prison for a terrorist attack. Two were killed in the attack.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that measures will be taken on Monday to “fundamentally change” the way that people convicted of terrorist offenses are treated in prison and afterwards.

“The suspect had recently been released from prison where he was convicted of Islamist terrorist offenses,” D’Orsi said of the attacker on Sunday.

It is likely that the victims will survive. A man in his forties, believed to be in a life-threatening condition, has improved and a woman who has been hospitalized has been released.

Another female victim is still in hospital with minor injuries, possibly caused by flying disks, after the attacker was shot.

D’Orsi said the incident started at 2:00 p.m. “Armed officers who were part of a proactive fight against terrorism and followed the suspect on foot were immediately present and shot a male suspect at the scene,” she said.

She said the police saw a device strapped to the attacker’s body and urged professionals who quickly found out the alleged explosive device was a hoax.

Officials praised the police action, but questions are likely to be raised as to why the officers following Amman were unable to prevent the attack.

The video of the scene showed three undercover police officers in an unmarked car who stopped shortly after the attack.

D’Orsi said there was no “persistent danger” to the public, but the area remained closed off as the investigation continued.

The drama about 5 miles south of central London was a departure from the recent terrorist attacks in the British capital, which took place near landmarks such as London Bridge and the Houses of Parliament.

The attack created chaos and panic on a typical Sunday afternoon, when the streets filled with shoppers.

In November, the UK authorities reduced the national terrorist threat to “significant”, meaning that an attack is considered likely.

It was lowered because it was believed that the threats posed by British jihadists returning to the country from Syria had been alleviated by events such as the loss of territory by the Islamic State group.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, pushed for determination in the community in the face of another attack.

“Terrorists are trying to split us up and destroy our way of life,” he said. “Here in London we will never let them succeed.”

Also on Sunday, the Belgian police shot a woman who stabbed and wounded passers-by in the city of Ghent. However, the prosecutor said there was no suspicion of terrorism or any connection to the events in London.

