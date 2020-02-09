advertisement

With the Oscars, the professional world will soon have to do without the introduction of premium titles.

With the Oscars, the professional world will soon have to do without the infusion of titles that started five months ago with “Judy” and without many successful films that followed. However, the new blood remains uneven.

“The Lodge” (Neon) is more of a genre piece that is not expected to fill the gaps ahead. It had a decent initial response, but it remains to be seen how much more interest it has. But the potential is there. Otherwise, “The Assistant” (Bleecker Street) had mixed results on its initial expansion. The program “Short films with Oscar nomination 2020” did well, although the window with the early Oscar date was shortened. However, the shelf life is not long.

advertisement

Searchlight’s comprehensive release of “Downhill” to Sundance and the expected strong release of “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (neon) for Valentine’s Day are leading the new films, which will start next weekend. They are urgently needed.

connected

connected

opening

“The cottage” (Neon) – metacritic: 64; The festivals include: Sundance 2019

$ 78,104 in 6 cinemas; PTA: $ 13,017

A year after his Sundance debut, the thriller by the Austrian directors of “Goodnight Mommy” made its debut at six locations in New York / Los Angeles. This wasn’t a typical stage play with two Alamo Drafthouse theaters, two in Brooklyn in total, and a more commercial combination with less art. The numbers indicate interest, if not breakout potential. This is the kind of niche object that neon should maximize with an incentive for a younger audience.

What’s next: This will be gradually expanded in the coming weeks from Friday.

Music Box films

“And then we danced” (Music box) – metacritical: 63; The festivals include: Cannes 2019

$ 14,078 in 2 theaters; PTA: $ 7,039

The drama takes place in Eurasian Georgia, but was produced by Sweden (it was her international film contribution) and takes place in the dance world, in which homophobic customs are confronted with the attraction of two interpreters on site. This opened in two New York cinemas to achieve equivalent results for subtitled releases.

What’s next: Los Angeles opens on Friday.

“Come on dad” (Saban) – metacritical: 63; The festivals include: Tribeca 2019; also on VOD

$ 61,381 at 29 theaters; PTA: $ 2,116

Elijah Wood is another well-known actor who works on Nicolas Cage’s genre titles, has fun and forms the basis for a combined theater / streaming game. This is actually not a bad result for the multi-city runs with home television competition.

What’s next: This does not seem to be expanding dramatically, but it has achieved the goals planned with this data.

oscilloscope

“Cane river” (Oscilloscope) – metacritical: 80

$ 10,240 in 2 theaters; PTA: $ 5,120

The numbers for the first cinemas – one in Brooklyn, the other in New Orleans, a partial setting for this film from 1982 after director Horace B. Jenkins died shortly after its completion. A romance between two very different young people, which then as now offers an exciting portrait of African-American life. The cinema component is important to get this attention, but this feels like a film that will be just as successful with non-theatrical play ahead of it.

What’s next: By then, in major cities, this will result in slow adoption in multiple cities.

Second week

2020 Oscar-nominated short films (Magnolia)

$ 825,000 in 535 cinemas (+70); PTA: $ 1,542; Accumulated: $ 2,655,000

With a shortened price calendar this year, the annual compilation of short films is around half a million before the second weekend of last year. It may be a little below that $ 3.5 million, with most interest increasing before the awards, but in some ways it is just as impressive.

“The assistant” (Bleecker Strasse)

$ 122,585 in 25 theaters (+21); PTA: $ 4,903; Accumulated: $ 225,711

The leading platform opener of the past weekend has been expanded to other major cinemas this weekend. It still received decent ratings, but had a modest response and doesn’t seem to break out of the set dates.

“The traitor” (Sony Pictures Classics)

$ 44,567 in 17 theaters (+14); PTA: $ 2,622; Accumulated: USD 79,088

The story of the experienced Italian director Marco Bellocchio about a Sicilian mafia informant contributed to mediocre results.

“Incitement” (Greenwich)

$ 30,000 in 9 theaters (+7); PTA: $ 3,333; Accumulated: USD 58,409

This Israeli drama, which mimics preparations for Prime Minister Rabin’s murder, has also contributed to modest results in Los Angeles and other theaters. However, expect this to be a national high-end specialty game of non-award-winning films with subtitles.

“Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in his own words” (Blue fox)

$ 52,618 in 40 theaters (+17); PTA: $ 1,354; Accumulated: $ 157,399

The Supreme Court has its fans, but at least as far as interest in documents is concerned, it cannot compete with colleague Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Ongoing / expanding (Gross over $ 50,000)

“1917” (Universal) week 8

$ 9,000,000 in 3,548 theaters (-439); Accumulated: $ 132,540,000

The last minute rush among Oscar viewers only reduced the front-runner by 5%. With the expected earnings tonight, $ 200 million will remain possible domestically. A perfectly played Oscar cinema run is hard to imagine.

“Mercy only” (Warner Bros.) Week 8

$ 1,540,000 in 1,315 cinemas (-492); Accumulated: $ 33,390,000

This has only fallen below the top 10 in the past few weeks, but the Michael B. Jordan / Jamie Foxx story in prison continues to play a respectable role, although no awards were hoped for.

“Jojo Rabbit” (Searchlight) week 17

$ 1,534,000 in 1,096 theaters (-77); Accumulated: $ 30,281,000

Searchlight decided (usually for nominees who exceeded the minimum window) to postpone the home’s release date until February 4. As a result, they have increased their gross by about 50% since nominations were announced.

neon

“Parasite” (Neon) week 18

$ 1,500,000 in 1,060 cinemas (no change); Accumulated: $ 35,472,000

Although most of the time since home nominations has been available at home, this high-end performer has added $ 10 million to date. With potential multiple wins tonight, that could still be $ 40 million.

“Uncut Gemstones” (A24) Week 9

$ 658,936 in 1,142 theaters (+650); Accumulated: $ 49,244,000

With “Uncut Gems”, the largest non-nominee A24 commercial (although this also included the release of the platform and the Christmas release), more than 10 of the films were recorded in the first six categories.

“Bomb” (Lionsgate) week 9

$ 237,000 in 272 theaters (-206); Accumulated: $ 31,273,000

With two Oscar nominees and a likely make-up & hairstyling win, this Fox News # MeToo pastime managed to hold out a bit. This will amount to around $ 32 million.

“The last full measure” (Roadside sights) Week 3

$ 189,400 in 279 theaters (-338); Accumulated: $ 2,509,000

The remaining theaters for the Vietnam War hero recognition story actually had a higher average than the larger venues last week. But it won’t stay that way for long, and will be under $ 3 million.

“Weathering with you” (GKIDS) week 4

$ 141,932 in 106 theaters (+15); Accumulated: $ 7,556,000

This well-received Japanese animated film contributes to its at least eventful start.

“Color from space” (RLJE) week 3

$ 55,362 in 54 theaters (-14); Accumulated: USD 677.283

Nicolas Cage’s latest foray into the genre film is noticed again and again, even before he gets home in late February.

“Pain and fame” (Sony Pictures Classics) week 19; also streaming

$ 60,616 in 118 theaters (+59); Accumulated: $ 4,507,000

Pedro Almodóvar’s best actor and nominee for the International Film Oscar must reach $ 4,580,000 to reach last year’s Cold War among the recently released specialty subtitled releases. It could be tight, but if home availability is at stake and no winnings are expected, it will be a close call. The difficulty of hitting the $ 5 million mark with similar films, with the exception of “Parasite”, remains a major problem. (The candidate “Les Misérables” will not earn a tenth of it despite a big push.)

“The Song of Names” (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7

$ 56,710 in 78 theaters (-62); Accumulated: USD 925,213

Despite the mixed reviews and the fact that SPC was never noticed in the Christmas releases, SPC could bring this drama to $ 1 million after the Second World War in search of a lost violinist.

Also noticed:

“Les Misérables” (Amazon) – $ 29,316 in 38 cinemas; Accumulated: USD 323,210

“Mild” (Neon) – $ 12,575 in 25 cinemas; Accumulated: $ 339,489

“Honey Country” (Neon) – $ 11,387 in 16 theaters; Accumulated: $ 786,726

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement