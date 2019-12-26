advertisement

A massive structure on the northern coast of Kohala is not a mere pile of stones. Hand in hand over 40 kilometers, Pueuukohola Heiau Temple was King Kamehameha’s gift to a war god as he began to unite the Hawaiian Islands.

A large road stone on the same coast is said to have been carried uphill from the beach by the same king, to demonstrate its strength and prove its worth.

And the Naupaka plant is believed to bloom only half the flower after the stars crossed by the stars were forced to separate.

A tour around the island of Hawaii is a deep dive into folklore. You will have visions of gods and kings dancing in your head as you learn about the largest island in the state.

Even the word aloha, which many think is a simple greeting, has a deeper meaning. “It means the breath of life. This separation of spirit means everything is interconnected and even the slightest change can have devastating consequences,” says Kala Holiday, an award-winning guide with Wasabi Tours.

Statue of King Kamehameha at the Kohala North Civic Center on the island of Hawaii. Courtesy, Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Blake Bronstad

A descendant of the 14th generation of the ruling class, Pushim sees himself proudly as the guardian of his family’s history and culture. His first name in Hawaii means the Sun and he is a walking encyclopedia of folklore. On a 12-hour tour of the island, he reviews guests with countless stories, all helping to explain the island’s geography, names and rituals.

Composed of lava rock, Hawaii is both the youngest and largest of the islands, hence its nickname, the Big Island. At 10,432 sq km, it is nearly twice the size of all other Hawaiian islands combined.

Being such vast land, it also has an extremely diverse climate, from tropical humidity to desert runoff. The western side, where Kona-Kailua and the international airport are located, receives very little rain, about 25 cm a year. There, the crisscrossing dark grass hills intersect with the black lava rock that floods into the land at sea from eruptions of the former volcano. Rich soil and warm temperatures provide perfect conditions for growing coffee beans and Kona coffee is highly sought after by connoisseurs. With all the hand-made picks, and often by small producers, bean bags sell for between $ 25 and $ 40.

But the island is a study in contrast. On the east side, the waterfall flows through lush valleys and gardens are thick with flowers as the Hilo area averages 330 cm of rainfall per year.

Kulaniapia falls near Hilo. Courtesy, Hawaii Tourism Authority / Heather Goodman

You can easily experience both settings as it is only a 425km drive around the island. Most of Hawaii’s population of 186,738 is grouped around the historic site of the Hilo district and to a lesser degree in Kona-Kailua. Each has its own attractions, but what attracts many tourists to Hawaii are its active volcanoes.

The island is home to five volcanoes, including Mauna Kea – the longest sea mountain in the world. Its summit is 4,205 feet above sea level, and rises more than 9,750 feet off the ocean floor, making it taller than Mount Everest. It is home to some of the most important observations in the world (13 of them conducted from 11 different countries) and the site of a continuing protest by islanders against a massive 30-meter telescope being built on land protected by the Act of Historic Preservation for its significance to Hawaiian culture.

A helicopter view of the Pu’u Ooo crater in Puna. Courtesy, Hawaii Tourism Authority / Heather Goodman

Mauna Loa is the world’s largest volcano by land, covering half the island. But the volcano that has made headlines around the world is Kilauea in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which has erupted repeatedly since 1983, including the latest event in 2018 – which was the largest eruption in more than 200 years.

Seen all over the world on television, the fierce red lava began its way to the sea, where it created new land 3.5 km 2 in three months. According to the National Park Service, the floor of the Pu’o Ooo crater collapsed and the summit lava lake began to fall. The openings were opened in the Puna residential district and for three months, the lava flooded, destroying more than 700 homes. Between May and August, there were more than 60,000 earthquakes and the summit changed dramatically following a massive collapse of the Kīlauea caldera. You can see the destruction near a walk along the closed Crater Rim Road.

Kala vacation from Wasabi Tours in Hawaii. Photo, Michele Jarvie

At the national park’s visitor center, Holiday, which lives near the volcano, added his personal account as a video played.

“The lava was flowing from the fountains into people’s yards … There were 200 earthquakes in one day … I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” he recalled, still frightened by the experience.

“This is dangerous land to live on. That is why we believe you cannot own the land; you can be its stewards for a short time.”

This desire to care for and celebrate the land is shared by another island.

On the north coast, Steve Jefferson is reviving an old agribusiness in Hawaii. Driven by a visit to a rum distillery while sailing in the Caribbean 12 years ago, he eventually returned home to Hawaii to create his own cottage industry. He bought land and began to acquire inherited sugars. Using traditional methods, the cane stalks are crushed and the liquid is distilled into farm rum in his distillery, the first on the island. Jefferson has set up a full-service table farm while also opening a restaurant in Waikoloa Village (Kuleana Rum Shack) which serves rum-inspired cuisine and handmade cocktails.

Rum worked at Kuleana Rum Works on the island of Hawaii. Photo, Michele Jarvie

Sugar was once the cornerstone of Hawaii’s economy, but global politics, low prices and high export costs made it. The last major plantation, in Maui, closed in 2016.

Jefferson started small. “In some cases, we only had one stalk of a variety. You need to have two knots in a stalk for it to grow. “

From the small beginnings, about half of its 45 acres now grow 40 types of sugar such as Kuleana Rum Works, named for the Hawaiian value that freely translates to rights and responsibilities.

“Our company is about the new way of looking at Hawaii. We’ve got everything we need here for the next millennium – water, land, fresh air, wind, sun. We’re trying to show how to build the economy and be still fun. “

Steve Jefferson of Kuleana Rum Works in his sugar heritage field. Photo by Michele Jarvie

The Hawaiian Island of Guest Bureau has taken over that endurance banner, creating a “pono ​​promise” which they encourage visitors to sign. “I will look for wonder, but I will not wander where I do not belong … I will take care of land and sea … I will not take what is not mine”, are some of the principles.

“Pono means that we all have to do the right thing and we all grow together,” Jefferson said. “For us, it’s all about cooperating.”

This includes a partnership between Jefferson’s rum business and Chris Paterson’s Kailani Tours. They added the Kuleana Rum experience in February to their inventory of island trips.

“Responsible tourism for us means that we encourage guests to explore and enjoy Hawaii in a responsible way,” Paterson said. “The moral commitment to us is very important. We want to work with vendors that have the same high standards as we do. “

The easiest way for tourists to honor the island, its history and culture is by adopting the penultimate phrase of the pledge. “I will embrace the aloha spirit of the island as it embraces me.”

