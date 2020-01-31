advertisement

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Carolina Country Music Association has given a Lexington man the honor of being "Guitarist of the Year" and he is a musician in a band you may know.

Jimmy Rogers is the lead guitarist for the local band “The Blue Pickups”. The band is known across the state for their music and charity work. Rogers is now honored in North and South Carolina.

“There’s so much talent out there. You go down and watch these boys and girls play and you’re like” wow. “It’s just amazing what a state of South Carolina and North Carolina talent,” said Rogers.

“We’re just all very proud of him, he does a fantastic job,” said Kelly Wyatt, lead singer and guitarist for The Blue Pickups.

Rogers has played guitar in various bands for over 40 years. He started when his grandfather, who was blind, taught him.

“I started playing guitar many years ago. I was about 10, 11 years old, ”said Rogers. “I was just amazed that someone who is blind can play the guitar so well. And I started taking lessons from him. “

He said his grandfather was proud of his performance and how far he got as a guitarist.

“If he were still here, he would have a big grin on his face,” said Rogers.

The Blue Pickups play gigs across the state. They even opened for Hootie and the Blowfish.

“Exactly what they portray on television, they are personal. Everyone is just extremely nice. And it was an honor to get up there and do that. Because they could have chosen anyone to open up to them. So we knew that we were very blessed to have the opportunity to do so, ”said Rogers.

The band also helps the community by holding various charity events throughout the year.

“We helped raise nearly $ 800,000 in charity in South Carolina alone.” We are very excited to be part of this fantastic community, ”said Wyatt.

In previous awards from the Carolina Country Music Association; The band was awarded “Entertainer of the Year” and “Humanitarian Band of the Year” for their charity work.

The other members of the band are Donny Rogers, who plays the bass and is Jimmy’s brother, and Mike Danielsen, who plays the drums.

You can listen to the band’s music on any streaming service and for more information on their shows, click here to go to the band’s website.

