Some of the Christmas decorations lost at Testimony in Calgary.

Turns out a mug containing a T-Rex with a Santa hat is in high demand for Calgarian – so much so that they’re ready to drop it under their shirts or hide it in their bags to grab it from the bar local.

The cocktail bar said on Friday that $ 3,000 worth of glass items – including the popular T-rex license plate, a cup of red and green eggs and other items – had been stolen from Certification during the festive season.

Despite expectations that some would lose, that was too much, and co-owner Jeff Jamieson said his establishment is hoping that next year they can curb theft by promoting a charity boost instead.

Called “Don’t Steal Our Cups for CUPS,” Jamieson said they will launch a campaign to donate $ 3,000 difference and the value of any stolen glass items to CUPS Calgary next season.

“I want to try to do something positive with a bad situation,” he said. “Christmas means giving, not receiving, so let’s just focus on giving.”

Calgary. You stole $ 3,000 (wholesale cost!) In holiday-themed glass containers from our little biz over the Christmas season. 😐

Next year I will donate the $ 3000 difference, and the value of each stolen glass, to @CUPSCalgaryAB.

I call it “Don’t Steal Our Cups for CUPS.”

– Cocktail Tasting Bar (@proofyyc) December 27, 2019

Testimony has just completed its limited-edition Christmas themed bar, called Miracle on First Street (the bar is located at 1st Street SW), in which staff members serve holiday drinks and decorate the restaurant in oversized packages , filled with trinkets, the glory of Christmas.

Jamieson said 309 cups had “come out of the magic door” and only one of the 48 T-Rex mugs remains. He noted that while the lost cups have impacted the bottom of the diner, the local institution is not hurting and would not dare to cancel the holiday show in the coming years.

“Never, not a chance. The positives outweigh the negatives,” he said. “This is our second year doing Miracle and we will do it for the foreseeable future.”

Bar has been an ardent supporter of CUPS Calgary, which is a nonprofit dedicated to helping Calgarians face the challenges of poverty or trauma.

Jamieson said they are excited to continue their efforts to support the local organization and I hope this also forces some Calgarians to leave mugs alone.

Unfortunately for the restaurant, news of the $ 3,000 loss came just hours after a stone was thrown through Proof’s window. The culprit was unable to get inside and left without taking anything.

Jamieson, however, said he is still alive despite the incidents.

“Honestly, we got to see people celebrating Christmas in our space during pop-up holidays and we had nothing but happy people,” he said.

“So I think it was a pretty fun season, overall.”

Probation co-owner Jeff Jamieson is looking at the bright side of the theft.

