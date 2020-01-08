advertisement

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Florence County officials report that the man who was accused of shooting and killing a Florence airport official was refused the loan.

According to authorities, 37-year-old James Bell was denied trial on Tuesday.

According to the investigators, Bell is charged with murdering 26-year-old officer Jackson Winkeler.

According to the Florence County MPs, Bell Winkeler shot on Sunday morning during a traffic disruption at the Florence regional airport.





Governor Henry McMaster says flags will be halfway on Thursday in honor of Winkeler.

Authorities say the visit will be at Pyerian Baptist Church this evening from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

His public funeral will take place in the center of Florence on Thursday at 11 a.m.

