Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi, 4, passed away on December 19, 2014. Her father Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is charged with her death.

The catastrophic spinal injury suffered by a four-year-old Calgary girl could have been the result of a fall, a pathologist told the court Thursday in the trial for her father’s murder.

And Dr Christopher Milroy said numerous bruises found after death on Rebekah Oluwafemi’s body could be as old as two days.

But under questioning by one of the father’s lawyers, Michael Bates, Milroy said he still thinks the girl was the victim of a suicide as a result of injuries sustained from blunt trauma.

The child’s father, Oluwatosin Oluwafemi, is charged with second-degree murder in her December 19, 2014 death.

Milroy, an Ottawa-based pathologist, did a peer review of the autopsy performed on the girl by the then Calgary medical examiner, Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo.

In his reports, Milroy said the child’s swelling indicated that she suffered at least 25 strokes or injuries from the stroke.

“The death was due to multiple injuries to the open force and I would classify the manner of death as a suicide,” he wrote.

But during interrogation by Bates, the witness admitted that Rebekah’s head, back, chest, arms and legs could have been as old as two days at the time of her death.

He said only serious injury to her upper spine would have to some occurred shortly before she lost consciousness and ceased breathing.

“You clearly acknowledge that cervical spine injury could be the result of a fall in stairs?” Bates suggested.

“I accept it,” Milroy said.

But he said that while pathological evidence meant the ruptures could be up to 48 hours old, other factors could shorten that time period.

“There may be evidence of witnesses who saw no swelling and the child was acting normally,” Milroy told Crown Prosecutor Donna Spaner.

It is the Crown’s theory Rebekah’s fatal injuries occurred while she was in the care of her father alone.

The trial continues on Friday.

