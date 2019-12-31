advertisement

Earlier this week, Netflix announced the top 10 most popular releases of 2019, the top 10 most popular films for 2019, as well as the top 10 most popular series of the year, to give you an idea of ​​what is good to watch now. However, you should not fully trust Netflix because these lists are somewhat misleading and seem to push original Netflix content of dubious quality.

We’ve already covered the lists – you can see which titles have been cut in our previous reporting – and they contain many movies and shows that should be on your watch list. Series such as Stranger Things 3 and The Witcher are easy winners, while films such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Irishman and even 6 Underground are absolutely entertaining.

But the problem with these lists is, as Gizmodo points out, that they are not completely objective and that we have two major problems with them. In the first place, Netflix does not provide real statistics for these lists, so we have no idea what ‘top’ measures are. Secondly, all these lists contain these annoying small print, with emphasis on ours:

Titles released this month record viewing predictions. Lists based on titles released on Netflix in 2019. Lists are arranged based on accounts that choose to view two or more minutes of a title during the first 28 days on Netflix in 2019.

What the above text block tells us is that Netflix does indeed count views for its shows, even if it is unwilling to reveal numbers. But it is all extremely superficial. Watching just two minutes of a show, which is about as long as a trailer that automatically plays Netflix and pushes it down your throat, whether you like it or not, should count for nothing.

But the worst thing is that Netflix uses ‘viewing predictions’ in these rankings. In other words, the top ten lists above contain titles ranked based on Netflix’s expectations for which part of its subscribers will watch at least two minutes of these films or TV series in the course of the month following their release.

There is no doubt that Netflix has internal tools that can make predictions about how a new title will work, and there is nothing wrong with that. However, it is unlikely that all of Netflix’s predictions can be accurate, and that is because factors beyond his control, including reviews and online buzz about a particular title, can mess with those numbers. Even if Netflix somehow uses the best artificial intelligence and machine learning computers in the city and its predictions are nearly perfect, these “What We Watched” lists cannot contain predictions about “What We Might Watch” . Earlier this month, Netflix released The Witcher, 6 Underground and You Season 2, and they’re all on a list.

