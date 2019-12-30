advertisement

Like last year, this year’s list of people with the most followers was compiled on Instagram. Incidentally, the composition of the list has not changed significantly since last year since no new throne invaders have arrived, but the order of the rankings has changed quite a bit a little bit.

Six of the top ten celebrities have won far more followers than their peers this year. That’s what Dwayne Johnson and Lionel Messi say, who jumped the most since last year.

Here are those who can say they got the most attention on Instagram in 2019:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: 192 million followers

2. Ariana Grande: 168 million followers

3. Dwayne Johnson: 164 million followers

4. Selena Gomez: 163 million followers

5.Kim Kardashian: 153 million followers

6. Kylie Jenner: 153 million followers

7. Lionel Messi: 138 million followers

8. Beyonce: 136 million followers

9.Neymar: 129 million followers

10. Taylor Swift: 122 million followers

