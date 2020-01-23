advertisement

If you cried during the Late Late Toy Show, there may be more tears this week.

This week’s chat show episode is dedicated to the incredible patients, families, and employees of CHI in Crumlin, Dublin, where tens of thousands of children from all over Ireland are treated as emergency, inpatient and outpatient participants each year.

Sophie Barnes Aabo of the Late Late Toy Show in November, which has brought the nation to tears and talks about her brother Cian’s treatment in the children’s hospital, will discuss with Ryan how Cian is doing.

Münster rugby player Billy Holland and his wife Lanlih will also speak on the show about the tireless work of Crumlin’s medical teams when it comes to treating their little daughter Emmeline in the hospital.

Niall Horan is back home in Ireland – and he will be on the show this week to perform his hit single Nice To Meet Ya.

Actress Siobhán McSweeney, who plays the thoroughly cynical nun Sister Michael in Derry Girls, will discuss with Ryan in the studio her leading role in one of the most popular comedy series that has been seen on television screens in recent years.

Sarah Corbett Lynch and her aunt Tracey Corbett Lynch will also be in the studio to talk about the tragic loss of Sarah’s father and Tracey’s brother Jason and how Sarah wrote her first book at the age of 13 to help young people to deal with the problem of grief.

Singer Aoife Scott will also give a special musical performance by Dublin Suanter.

