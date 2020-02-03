advertisement

The first episode of RTÉ’s new series “Herstory: Ireland’s Epic Women” (RTÉ One, 8.30pm) is said to save from the darkness of the United States Pioneer Lady Mary Heath, He succeeds in this without, however, fleeing. In the end, Lady Mary goes out as if she had arrived: a secret that hovers high above them.

The problem is that the documentary does not provide enough social context to take a full inventory of Heath as a character in 20th century Irish history. It is said that she was born in Newcastle West, Co Limerick in 1896 as Sophie Peirce-Evans and grew up in a “comfortable” environment.

But what does feeling good mean? Was she a member of the Anglo-Irish rise? If not, where did the family property come from? And who were the aunts they raised after their father beat their mother to death? Come to what, what happened to your father?

The cloudiness persists in her adult years. The documentary, which follows the traditional mix of voice-over and speaking heads, tells us that her first husband, Major William Elliot Lynn, was much older than she was. All right, but how much older? It is also amazing to see her journey into femininity conjured up with pictures of carefree young things in their Gatsby-like splendor, accompanied by a jazz soundtrack. Was there much Gatsby-like shine in Newcastle West in the 1900s?

Herstory is safer than Peire’s career as an aviator – the narrative that insisted on the anachronistic term “aviatrix” – flies. She was the first woman to fly alone from Cape Town to London in an open cockpit. Later, when she was unable to find a job as a professional pilot in London, she was successful as a stunt pilot in America, where, according to my research, she was compared to Charles Lindbergh (since she was more of a flying ace than a proto-fascist) and as “Britain’s Lady Lindy” (yes, I’m triggered too).

In less than half an hour to tell her story, you feel like you are falling from A to B without having the opportunity to understand essential details. She returned to Ireland and opened a flight school near Finglas. Unfortunately she became more and more eccentric with a metal plate in her head and in alcoholism. Was there a connection between her abnormal behavior and her father’s mental illness? If so, it will be glossed over.

Instead, she heads to London, where, at the age of 43, she fell down the stairs of a double-decker bus and died three times divorced and deeply dark. And then one last disappointment when we are told that she had her ashes scattered across Newcastle West to annoy a local she had a lifelong grudge against. But who was the local – and why the resentment?

As Valedictory, Herstory almost stays in the air. The hope must be that Peirce has something of the importance that she deserves again. But as a profile of a remarkable woman who is going through remarkable times, it jerks more than just.

