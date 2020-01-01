advertisement

Tyler Johnson and Alex Killorn each had three-point games to boost Tampa Bay’s big rally Tuesday, helping the Lightning to a 6-4 win and the Buffalo Sabers’ spectacular season.

Down 4-1 in the second period, the Lightning scored five unanswered goals to win their fourth straight season and improve to 23-4-2 against the Sabers since the 2013-14 season.

Killorn tallied twice and assisted on a goal, Johnson had one goal and two assists, and Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli each posted a goal and an assist.

advertisement

Kevin Shattenkirk scored the next Tampa Bay goal, which earned his 12th straight win over the Atlantic Division race and included all four games by the Sabers this season. Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 24 saves.

Conor Sheary scored one goal and two assists and Marcus Johansson, Jimmy Vesey and Jack Eichel each added a goal for the Sabers, who lost their fourth consecutive game. Linus Ullmark made 21 saves.

Playing their second game without hurting Jeff Skinner, the Sabers scored late in the first period when Ryan McDonagh tried to clear a pass of the defensive line, but Curtis Lazar got in on the attack, tapped the puck into the blue line and fed Sheary , who home with a time of his sixth goal of the season from the right spot at 19:03.

The Sabers extended their advantage to two goals in 2:12 of the second when Johansson extended his sixth of the season by a shot on the wide side of the right circle.

Buffalo killed a game-high five-on-three, but the Lightning scored with just eight seconds left on a man-to-man advantage at Palace on the 12th of the season at 7:00 p.m. Vesey’s fifth goal of the season at 8:12 in the second to make it 3-1.

Eichel’s 25th-leading scoring mark in 9:56 that increased Buffalo to a three-goal lead was just outstanding.

With the Sabers killing another penalty, Eichel stepped on Shattenkirk, stepped foot behind the defender and fired a striker over Vasilevskiy for the Buffalo captain’s first career.

But Killorn collected his 14th goal of the season in the power play, and Johnson defeated Ullmark in an attack to seal the Lightning’s deficit at 4-3 after two.

Shattenkirk completed the three-goal comeback in the third when his sling shot bounced Johansson and into the net to tie it at 4 at 6:20, and Killorn’s second goal of the game at 8:08 gave the Lightning their lead. first.

Cirelli scored on an empty net in the final seconds to earn the victory.

– Starting the media level

advertisement