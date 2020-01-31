advertisement

The collaborators of “The Witch”, Robert Eggers and DP Jarin Blaschke, give an insight into the creation of this year’s nominee for the best camera.

Robert Eggers and Jarin Blaschke belong to the director-cameraman teams, where it is difficult to see exactly where to draw the line between the contributions of the individual filmmakers. Eggers is a former production designer who knows exactly what is shown in the picture and has the feeling for the time that drives his scripts. However, he relies on his cinematographer’s precise knowledge of his vision to create storyboards and find the unique appearance and visual language of his films.

As with “The Witch”, the process of creating the visual language of “The Lighthouse” was a long, evolving dialogue between the two friends. IndieWire spoke to both – Eggers on the filmmaker toolkit podcast, Blaschke at the Camerimage film festival in Poland – to learn more about the ideas, decisions, and implementation that led to one of the most imaginative films of the year.

The square (1.2) aspect ratio

A24 films

Blaschke: It seemed like a great way to tell the story, and then there is another secondary benefit to transporting you: it’s claustrophobic, there’s a huge phallus in it, and there are only two men. And even if you use them in pairs, crush them to put them in this frame. You can hardly fit. The frame is in the two-shot at the back. In a real room, it feels kind of ridiculous because the room has space, but we don’t show it so the room feels smaller. Even in another shot, the blanket begins to drop due to its shape.

We also have a lot of vertical up and down shots, boom and cable shots going up and down the stairs. “The Lighthouse” is also more close-up than “The Witch”. It’s just a better format for close-ups – not just faces, but details too.

Black and white footage

Chris Reardon

Eggers: And how can we create a black and white look from the start that is special and that gives the most texture and that is most interesting for this story? So we recorded a black and white negative because the blacks stand out in a way that you can’t achieve if you take color and do it in DI.

Blaschke: Film is our palette of choice. When they set up the budget for both “The Lighthouse” and “Witch” we didn’t know which one would go first. Rob asked me, “Can we use digital means to get what we want?” I said, “No.” Then “The Witch” happened. Ideally, that should be filmed on film – it wasn’t – and it was a relative success, to say the least, and he had the courage to commit to filming. There is even a single line in the script before he introduces the characters: “Must be photographed in black and white 35mm film with an aspect ratio of 1.2: 1.” Just to calibrate your thoughts as you read.

Kodak manufactures Double-X and Tri-X. Tri X is actually a better film inventory; The latitude is probably similar, it just has a smoother, sharper picture, but they only make it 16mm. They would cut it into 35 mm for us, but they would charge a dollar a foot. For our film, the kind of broken look, the Double-X was actually more appropriate, so we let go of the Tri-X, but man, I would love to make Tri-X in a film.

Sunglasses at night bright

A24 films

Blaschke: Kodak rates Double-X as 250 (ASA measures how fast or photosensitive film material is – the lower the number, the more light is needed to get the exposure right), but I tend to think this is somewhat optimistic. They are trying to market their film so that they can get away at top speed. I made a half stop and called it 160 in my calculations. We had a custom filter that prevented an interruption. So you are dealing with ASA 80. 35mm color film is 500 and Alexa is 800, so it’s just a completely different discipline.

I also prefer bounce light, which is very, very inefficient. In addition, the lenses we use have a lot of character, but they differ depending on where you set the aperture. If you open it wide (let in the maximum amount of light), it simply goes too far. It’s smeared.

So you cannot have a very large aperture, the footage is not very sensitive. We put a filter over it and the light reflection is inefficient. Until it comes into a window, it is greatly reduced, so that an enormous amount of light is required to illuminate the interior. We have used every major HMI in Nova Scotia and have stolen a lot from Toronto.

Eggers: It was also a challenge because black and white needs so much more light. Even if it is a scene with a single kerosene lamp, the light bulb that claims to be the flame of this lamp was dazzlingly bright and people often wore sunglasses on the set when we were taking night shots.

Weathered texture and a special filter

A24 films

Blaschke: Rob loves texture. He wants the sets to have water stains and dirt. In both films the floor has been renewed and you don’t see the floor that often.

Eggers: We had a custom Schneider filter that looked more orthochromatic, so you could see the entire texture on Dafoe and Pattinson faces.

Blaschke: It is a cyan filter, photographically pure. No red light comes through; it just throws away red light.

Initially, many of our references were early photography, and early photography has a kind of emulsion that does not see red light. In fact, the earliest emulsions did not see green light, but only blue light, so the color world was rendered in a very specific way. With 19th century photographs, you can have a sunny day and the sky still looks white, no clouds because it is blue and turns blue white.

Things that have a lot of red, like Caucasian skin tones, get a lot darker and only increase the variations within a red tone. Like this brick wall (which points to a wall in the restaurant where the interview took place), you would have very dark bricks, different shades of brick would be highlighted. And if you have reddish skin or small blood vessels or a blemish, this only reinforces it, which leads you to a palette from another time. It’s a little strange and hopefully portable.

Eggers: It turned out to be complicated for the costume and production design because it reproduces colors differently. People knew all this in the middle of the last century how to do it. We had to do some research.

Blaschke: The way we take pictures – getting that hard, very severe, unfriendly, white sky – is sometimes almost a conflict because it tends to lighten the sky. If you have storms that made up a large part of this film, you must have it dark. This became difficult where you actually had to use a degree (filter) to create a dark sky because we generally wanted it to be as strict as possible.

But it was worth it, because Rob and the art department would get the texture right on the set, and I would then add the filter to it as I achieve that distinctive look of old photography.

Shot listing and finding the visual language

Chris Reardon

Eggers: If anyone likes the film language of this film or “The Witch” it is definitely a collaboration between me and Jarin. I absolutely don’t think Scorsese says, “This is what we twist, light, and shut up.” It’s very collaborative and there are a lot of specific shots that I write in the script, but we’re working on the language together.

Blaschke: For me, a lot is instinctive about how we get together with our recordings. I only read the script for the first time, but I read it over and over again. I have more time with Rob; I have the scripts earlier than I do when I don’t know him. I can think of a more complex idea. If I don’t have all the settings yet, I just reread the script. I tend to read it in the order that the audience watches the film instead of jumping around or doing the most difficult things first.

I can’t speak for Rob, but our things are more intertwined. I never asked for the secret, but for me I think not only of shots, but also of cuts. “What is the shot in front of it? What is likely after the admission? “Scenes are exchanged and scenes are removed, but I do my best to play them like an animation in my head.

I think about every cut as valuable as about every shot. If this shot ends at this point, which is the most effective picture after that and don’t switch to a new shot unless you actually have something new to say. So if you play in a scene within a certain idea, stay there. Remain in the shot-reverse shot or in the two-shot. If the scene has a new beat, you can do something else, but I don’t give myself permission to do anything else until the thing is done.

The lighthouse

A24

Blaschke: I think I’m pretty resourceful with the camera, but a lot less in terms of lighting. I need a real life reference. The script says: “He’s enchanted by these bewitching, bewitching, swirling patterns” of the lighthouse light, and you go to a real lighthouse and that is exactly what it does – the engine room underneath has these swirling patterns, almost like you are under water – like this it’s like, “oh thank god.”

You have the rotating lens that was built. And although I may not have been able to invent these lighting patterns, I know that light at a certain angle will create a pattern through a certain part of the lens. You have to play a little bit with which part of the lens projects the light.

A real lighthouse at that time would have been an oil flame in the middle, and the lens only amplifies it. In those museum lighthouses that are still working, it’s just a 60-watt lightbulb, but for our slow film inventory, it has to be bright light. We had a 6,000 watt HMI lamp that was exceptionally bright. It would throw light across the bay into the city and get into people’s windows at two in the morning, which made me uncomfortable, but when they turned it on for the first time it was adorable, especially when it was so bright. Every little mist in the air extinguishes these rays. It is grainy, but details are in this highlight. If we were to take digital photos, that would not be the case.

