Jessie Ace was enjoying life as a student and looking forward to a bright future – but everything changed when she woke up one morning feeling “funny”.

The Swadlincote woman first wiped it out, but her symptoms got worse.

When she finally went to the doctor, she was devastated when she was told it was multiple sclerosis (MS).

Jessie, now 28, shares her story of living with the disease and why she hopes to inspire others with MS to continue living.

She said: “I was perfectly fine and healthy and the first time I felt bad was my last day of university at De Montfort (in Leicester).

“I felt really weird when I woke up and while I was doing my work all day, I lost use on the left side of my body.

“I had a business at the same time and there were a lot of things to do, so I didn’t see a doctor for a week, but I still had no left-sided feeling, I just thought it was return.

Jessie Ace suffers from multiple sclerosis and aims to inspire others

(Image: Jessie Ace)

“My boyfriend at the time took me to a doctor and they first thought it was a hemiplegic migraine that had localized numbness and weakness, so it seemed legitimate.

“They sent me back and I received a phone call an hour later.

“The doctor said that she had spoken to a colleague and that there was a possibility that I had a stroke. They sent me to the hospital and I was seen in A&E; three days more I was diagnosed with MS late. “

Jessie said she knew “absolutely nothing” about MS, a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

People with MS have the coating that protects damaged nerves (myelin).

This causes a range of symptoms such as blurred vision and problems with the way people move, think and feel.

She said, “I just remember sitting at the end of the hospital bed and the doctor drew the curtain.

“It was then that he told me to go home and search it on Google. It was pretty shocking.

“I asked if they had brochures or flyers, but his advice was to go get it at home on Google.

“All I saw were wheelchairs and horror stories and it terrified me; I’m fighting to change that now.

“People should be reassured and supported at that time and the advice I have received has made me much worse.

“The more I saw online, the more I was afraid.”

Jessie said she was “locked up” at first and that it took her a while to accept her diagnosis.

She said: “It took me four months to see a neurologist and I was going out of my mind with concern.

“I sort of locked myself up and became severely depressed. When I lived in Leicester and my family was an hour away.

“The people I lived with stopped talking to me, which was really difficult. They didn’t know what to say to me so they didn’t say anything at all. It was a very lonely time.”

Jessie said that the average age of diagnosis for people with MS is between 20 and 40, but that she is very upset that she got it so young.

She said, “This is something that will affect me for the rest of my life and it took me a while to get over it.

“Then, of course, there is the way it affects me. Sometimes I feel good and other times I go in and out, relapse – it’s very random.

“I experience symptoms every day, I am tired and my memory is disturbed. If I’m really hot, I get weak from head to toe.

Jessie is pictured on her wedding day

(Image: https://www.thevedrines.com/)

“When I became self-employed, it helped me a lot because I can take a nap in the middle of the day if I need to.”

Jessie, now married, said her life should go in a different direction after her diagnosis and that she is now working hard to help and inspire others with MS, whom she describes as “ invisible diseases ” .

She said, “A few years after my diagnosis, I started writing blogs for the MS Society in the United States and then in the United Kingdom. It really helped me to accept my own condition.

“I am also doing a podcast with different people who have had different health conditions and experiences. I’m talking about where they find the mentality to go beyond what they’re going through. I find it really inspiring.

Jessie is pictured with her husband and dog

(Image: Jessie Ace)

“At university, I studied design crafts and I created ceramics, jewelry and metallurgy. I started a business in the second year because I wanted to be an illustrator and I hoped to develop my own illustrations, brand of materials and household items.

“When I was diagnosed, I realized that there was no meaning behind my business plans and I wanted to do something that would make me happy and really have an impact.

“So I went in a completely different direction and I write now for magazines such as Momentum Magazine, which is sold in America and MS Matters Magazine and New Pathways, which are sold in the United Kingdom.

“I love working on the DISabled to ENabled podcast and I’ve interviewed people like Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, several Paralympic gold medalists Kadeena Cox, seven-time ironman Conor Devine and even Nick Moberly, CEO of the UK MS Society .

She said, “When I was first diagnosed, I thought it was the end and my life because I knew it was over, but I want to make sure that people in the same position know that this is not the case.

“I love my life now and I won’t let my MS hold me back, I will use it to inspire others.”

