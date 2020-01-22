advertisement

Correction (December 12): The original version of this story incorrectly claimed that Public Safety Minister Bill Blair was talking about the proposed Liberals ban in Parliament last week. The minister’s office did not respond to requests for comment before the story was published, but reached out to an inactive account of a former Post Millennial editor to request a correction. Once reached The Monday Millennial on Monday the correction was given. Sorry for the mistake.

The Liberal government continues its push for gun bans – but they are not very clear what exactly they mean.

Many are confused by the proposed ban on certain models of weapons.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said they support a ban on “military-style assault weapons” Tuesday at the House of Commons, saying, “For more than four decades police chiefs have been calling for a ban on those weapons.”

“Minister Blair would do well to hear the experts on this and concentrate on fighting crime.” Tracey Wilson, VP of Public Relations for the Canadian Coalition for Fire Rights, a federal group of registered lobbyists, said.

Asked at a Senate Committee last April how Bill C-71 could be improved,

Chief Palmer’s response included “more restrictions on certain specialized military weapons such as certain rifles.”

When the Liberal government announced its proposed ban on some semi-automatic weapons, the Association of Ontario Police Chiefs expressed support: “Ontario police chiefs support a ban on all military-designed assault rifles. In our opinion, these guns have no place in our communities and they must be reserved for use by the military and law enforcement in Canada. “

Blair’s spokesman also gave the Post Millennial some references to the Canadian Association of Police Chiefs (CACP) as early as 1977 calling for a ban on assault rifles.

As for the gun ban proposed by the Liberals, the annual meeting of the Canadian Association of Police Chiefs did not see its effectiveness in August, as reported by the CBC. The consensus was given in an interview to CBC by Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer, who stated that in most cases involving gun violence, the gun in question was already illegal in the first place.

“People cannot be naive to the reality of how it works with organized crime and smuggling,” Police Chief Palmer said. “There will always be an influx of weapons from the United States to Canada. Heroin is illegal in Canada as well, but we do have heroin in Canada.”

“In every single case there are already criminal offenses,” Palmer said in Calgary after the meeting. Palmer is the president of the Canadian Association of Police Chiefs.

“They are already violating the law and criminal law in Canada addresses all those circumstances,” Palmer said. “Firearms laws in Canada are really very good right now. They are very strict. “

The gun ban the Liberals are proposing will not be at the federal level because of the high costs of a buyout program as there are already 900,000 guns lawfully owned in Canada. This strategy would also target law-abiding gun owners. Instead, the Liberal Plan would leave it up to individual municipalities to adjust the parameters that work best for them.

That raises a number of questions about how such laws would be implemented, according to professor and constitutional researcher at the University of Ottawa Carissima Mathen when speaking to the CBC earlier this year. The ban will come with the risk of retribution, which would fall under criminal law, and it is a federal jurisdiction as municipalities seek provincial guidance for guidance. The ban will require all three levels of government to cooperate, according to Mathen.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford said his party opposes the idea of ​​banning guns in Toronto, saying it would unjustly condemn owners of legal firearms when most gun crimes are committed with illegal, highly smuggled firearms. from the US

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders appeared to be backing Ford also in a recent interview for CBC Radio estimating that 80 percent of the illegal weapons seized on city streets could be traced to U.S. sources.

In an earlier interview in the summer of 2018, Blair told the CBC host that gun bans do not work, citing his experience as a former Toronto Police Chief. Since becoming Minister of Public Safety, he has returned to his post.

