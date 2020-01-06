advertisement

A federal MP was raped on British television for denying the link between climate change and the Australian bushfire crisis.

Liberal backbencher and NSW MP Craig Kelly was forced to defend the federal government’s handling of the Good Morning Britain crisis.

Mr. Kelly reiterated the controversial claim that the high levels of fuel in particular were responsible for the current magnitude of the fires.

“You have to look at science and what our scientists are telling us,” said Kelly.

He also said drought is a factor and there is no evidence of a long-term trend towards a warming climate.

Presenter Laura Tobin described Kelly as a “climate denier” while host colleague Piers Morgan told the MP to “wake up”.

“You’re facing one of the biggest crises you’ve ever faced, and there you are … who still doesn’t think this has anything to do with global warming?” Said Morgan.

“Climate change and global warming are real, and Australia is showing the world how devastating it is.”

Mr. Kelly also defended Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s vacation in Hawaii while the fires were ongoing.

“Ultimate responsibility for fire fighting rests with the prime ministers and state emergency services,” said Kelly.

“Basically, the only thing the national head of state can do is wait until he gets a response from the prime ministers asking for more resources.”

After the interview, he went to Facebook to say that the hosts didn’t want to hear the facts.

Scientists have contested claims that a lack of burns to reduce exposure has led to the growth of bushfires, with former fire chiefs blaming the effects of climate change.

