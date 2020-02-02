advertisement

The source of the Wuhan deadly coronavirus has been identified as most likely originating from the bats. Scientists believe they can develop better protection against infection by closely observing animals.

Scientists can also better predict where future outbreaks will occur by analyzing animal and virus DNA.

The Daily Mail reported that a faster and less expensive study than the one currently used was created by researchers. A lung sample is required for the current test and the host’s DNA is scanned.

Data on the evolution of the virus can be passed through a computer that predicts the most likely hotspots for the virus on the surface.

Nine patients in Wuhan had samples taken from their lungs, which revealed that coronavirus genetics are different from the SARS virus.

The bats have been suggested to have transferred the disease to a host who acted as an intermediate carrier of the virus. That host was reported at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, where it was then transferred to humans.

The structures of coronavirus and SARS are similar although there are minor critical differences. Research suggests that both viruses can enter cells using the same method.

New techniques to trace the virus have been improved by American and Chinese academics.

Coronavirus currently has killed over 200 people and has over 8,000 current cases. There are now 19 different countries with cases of infection.

Dr. Sterghios Moschos is an Associate Professor at Northumbria University who specializes in cellular and molecular sciences. He thinks that free and non-invasive testing will be available for such viruses in the future, but will not be ready for the current outbreak.

“To make this non-invasive we need a way of sampling suspected or confirmed patients by not accessing their lungs,” he told the Daily Mail.

“We now have to dig deep into their lungs, because data published in the Lancet on Friday shows that a cotton swab is not reliable for detecting the virus.”

“We use these techniques now to see how the virus is developing in patients, virtually in real time.”

He added, “At the Ebola outbreak in West Africa 2014, the first sequence data of the virus took months.”

“But for this outbreak, it only takes hours to hours. But it’s still not cheap enough to test everyone passing through Heathrow for the virus, for example.”

