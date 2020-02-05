advertisement

As the Democratic Party of Iowa struggled to sort out the winners and losers of Monday’s comic caucuses, the real winner could be the American people, who saw the threat of real-time reliance on untested private electoral technology. It is not that we have never seen problematic electoral technology before. In 2016, 14 states voted using electronic devices that did not provide a voter intention register; seven will still use these machines in 2020. Many states have voting systems that provide election officials – and therefore hackers – with remote access, and a significant number of systems are connected to the Internet and vulnerable in other ways. Iowa caucuses are still capturing the attention of the whole country, but this year the focus is not only on the number of delegates, but on a flawed mobile app, which was supposed to streamline reporting, and Shadow, the little-known, for-profit company that built it.

A number of people associated with Shadow have close ties to Democratic Party officials. Shadow was launched by ACRONYM, a non-profit organization that promotes Democratic candidates, in January 2019. Tara McGowan, founder of ACRONYM and C.E.O., is married to Michael Halle, a senior advisor to Pete Buttigieg. David Plouffe, who was campaign director for President Obama in 2008, sits on the board of ACRONYM. After the application failed on Monday, an ACRONYM spokesperson outranked Shadow’s organization on Twitter.

For decades, American electoral systems have used technology sold and maintained by private for-profit corporations. Shadow appears to have built a texting tool used by the Buttigieg and Biden campaigns. F.E.C. the documents show that the Buttigieg campaign paid the company $ 42,500 and the Biden campaign paid $ 1,225. While it was not obvious before to the Democratic Party, Shadow, or the Biden and Buttigieg campaigns, that this arrangement could be seen as a conflict of interest, it is certainly evident today. It didn’t take long for rumors to spread on social media that Shadow was in cahoots with the Buttigieg and Biden campaigns. For a political party that must distinguish itself from one that lacks integrity, it was a failure all around. The Nevada Democratic Party, which had planned to use the Shadow app for its caucuses later this month, announced Monday that it would not do so.

According to the Times, the Shadow app has been “quickly rolled out” in the past two months after abandoning a different method of reporting results. The idea that an election reporting system was “quickly put in place” is quite disturbing, but this two-month period is even more problematic. It didn’t take long enough for the app to be tested during an election or approved by cybersecurity experts. (Christopher Krebs, director of the cybersecurity agency at the Department of Homeland Security, told The Times that the app had not been evaluated by his agency.)

While it’s easy to criticize the Iowa debacle, it is unlikely that the voting machines that will be removed from the cupboards, dusted and plugged in across the country in November will also have been the subject of a thorough review. cybersecurity. Even the most recent have generally been reviewed, if inspected, under voluntary guidelines developed fifteen years ago. These guidelines say nothing about the current state of cybersecurity. This was the case in the 2016 elections, and will be the case this year. And, although more municipalities are taking advantage of an offer from the Department of Homeland Security to help them “harden” their systems, that too is voluntary. Meanwhile, major election integrity laws that have been sent to the Senate since Trump’s election have been blocked by Mitch McConnell.

As the night lengthened in Iowa and election officials were increasingly frustrated with the mobile application, a spokesman for Buttigieg began to tweet the number of delegates in ridings. Not only did he show the obscure mathematics used to affect the delegates; he posted what appeared to be an identification number used to verify delegate allocation, information that could be used by hackers. With many unsubstantiated rumors circulating that Shadow’s reporting tool had been hacked, here is someone who could have made this possible. At the very least, his carelessness threw an accelerator on these rumors, which exploded on social networks.

The Iowa debacle was not caused by the vote itself on Monday evening. In caucuses, citizens gather in school gymnasiums, mosques, churches and barns to declare, in person, without the secrecy of secrecy, their support for their preferred candidates. Problems arose subsequently, during the reporting process, and were exacerbated by public demand for instant results. Admittedly, the counting of votes is an integral part of the electoral process and requires as much security as voting. And it was this part of the system that failed. But, unlike many states, Iowa maintains a paper-to-paper register of each neighborhood. It is a powerful reminder that hand-tagged paper backups are crucial to any electoral system that relies on digital technology.

For voters to gain the upper hand in Iowa, the United States must stop having for-profit companies that hold elections, ban candidates from funding companies that also provide electoral technology for primaries and elections general, and provide sufficient training to tellers. , who are the intermediaries between the voters and the result. Zach Simonson, president of the Democratic Party in Wapello County, Iowa, told The Times that he had received no training on the application before caucuses. “The application was not included in the training of presidents that everyone had to follow,” he said.

It is essential that election sellers open their software to researchers, rather than threatening to sue anyone who examines their systems, and that all technologies used in elections are tested and approved by independent researchers for their operational effectiveness and safety . After the 2016 presidential election, we learned that forces outside the United States, and some inside, aim to delegitimize American democracy by questioning its integrity. It is irresponsible to help them in 2020.

