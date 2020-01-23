advertisement

It’s hard to imagine that the iPhone wasn’t outstanding or that the Samsung Galaxy wasn’t as ubiquitous as it is today, but there was such a time. Before these two models, there was one that a whole generation was enthusiastic about – it was elegant, light and often seen in the hand of the (then) Hollywood royalty: Paris Hilton.

The Motorola Razr is definitely the foldable device from OG. At the time when most cell phones were simply brick-built and you had to delete them after reaching 10 text messages, the Motorola Razr was a glimmer of hope that mobile devices can do much more – that they are stylish without the functionality affect. The line, originally launched as the Razr V3 in 2004, set a new trend for ultra-thin phones and, according to Bloomberg, proved so popular that Motorola sold more than 130 million devices in four years.

And with our growing penchant for nostalgia, the Motorola Razr seems to be returning, giving the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X a new rival.

The industry whispers that Motorola is planning to bring the Razr folding phone back in May 2016, which led to the explosive revelation in January 2019 that the phone would return – at a lousy price of $ 1,500. And while there was a delay when many were questioned whether the phone would even come out, it now has a release date: February 6th, with pre-orders starting January 26th.

The release date is after the original December 26 reporting date. Motorola had to change the date because demand for the foldable device was higher than originally thought. But if you’re dealing with an iconic model that takes the feeling of nostalgia so deeply, could you really be so surprised that sales are high?

Bluetooth 5.0

The long rumored restart of the Motorola Razr has now been confirmed by an official Bluetooth certification authority. As reported by XDA developers, the list appears on the Launch Studio platform operated by the Bluetooth certification authority and confirms that the folding phone does indeed bear the name “Motorola Razr” and has Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

design

No official images of the phone have been released yet, but images of the flexible device that was originally registered for the Motorola patent and appeared in January. Some impressive 3D rendered concept images followed in February, and if it does, it will be another elegant success for Motorola.

release

It is currently unknown when the foldable Motorola Razr will be released or when it will be available to the general public. However, the manufacturer has confirmed that “there is no intention to appear on the market later than everyone else”. Given that Samsung and Huawei will launch their respective models of foldable phones within the next six months, it seems plausible that the Razr will come sometime during that period.

Technical specifications

According to a recent report, the Motorola Razr will be available in two options: one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 system on a chip that is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 54 GB of memory, and the other with an upgrade of the ram and memory 6 GB and 128 GB respectively.

5G

It is not known whether the Motorola Razr will have 5G or not. Rumor has it that there will be two screens, one with a 6.2-inch OLED panel and a second screen with a resolution of 600 x 800, the size of which is unknown.

While we can only wait for more information and a (hopefully soon) launch date, the Motorola Razr is evolving into a nostalgic dose of style and function.

pre-orders

With pre-orders starting January 26, they are available exclusively on the Verizon and Motorola website. The phone will be commercially available from February 6, but it’s hard to tell how quickly such a model will sell out. If the hype surrounding the device is suspected, it may even interfere with the ease of purchase, leading some to believe that you may not be able to buy a device on the release date.

