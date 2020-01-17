advertisement

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – When you recognize the artwork of flint, rugrat or smurf; You saw Ron Campbell’s work. This weekend the legendary cartoonist is in West Columbia.

“I started making cartoons for American television in Australia in 1959, and I stopped making cartoons here in the US in 2008,” said Campbell, a retired cartoonist whose career spanned 50 years.

Many people grew up with Campbell’s cartoons, including the 1906 Saturday Morning Beatles cartoon.

“It had such a high rating that it caught the attention of many animation studios in Hollywood. You might have thought it had something to do with me, but it didn’t. It was, of course, the Beatles’ music, ”said Campbell.

He also helped animate the Beatles film “Yellow Submarine”.

“About 12 minutes of the film and it took 8 months,” he said.

He never met the Beatles, but said that they liked the film.

Although he’s officially retired, he’s not done cartoons at 80.

“The fear of death keeps me working, I’m afraid,” he said.

He travels the country, sells his pictures and meets fans who have grown up to watch his work.

“It was really a revelation to me how our cartoons affected them. It’s as if the entire population of the United States has seen our cartoons. What is it? Wow,” Campbell said.

It even gives buyers a little more.

“When I sell a painting, I create a certificate of authenticity and draw on it. People seem to be amazed that I can just draw a picture like this, says George Jetson, ”said Campbell.

He said he thinks people buy his work because his cartoons make people feel.

“Mainly because of the memories it evokes. Nostalgia is a strong emotion, ”he said.

In addition to the Beatles TV show and the Beatles film, Campbell was involved in Scooby-Doo, Winnie the Pooh, Ed, Edd n’Eddy, the Yogi Bear, Captain Caveman, Jetsons, Rugrats, Smurfs, Krazy Kat and dozens of others ,

You cannot buy any of his works online, only in person.

Campbell will be at Rob Shaw Gallery & Framing (324 State Street, West Columbia):

Friday, January 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, January 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, January 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about Campbell’s stops can be found here.

