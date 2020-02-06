advertisement

(ABC News) – Kirk Douglas, the actor who started Hollywood’s golden age, has died. He was 103 years old.

“My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” wrote his son, actor Michael Douglas, on Instagram. “He was a legend to the world, an actor from the golden age of films who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed set a standard for our pursuit Has.”

Born on December 9, 1916 in Amsterdam, New York, Issur Danielovitch, Douglas changed his name to Kirk Douglas before joining the Navy during World War II. Before his military service, he made his Broadway debut in the musical “Spring Again”. After being injured and discharged from the Navy in 1944, he returned to New York to play in the theater, in commercials, and on the radio.

In the late 1940s and early 50s, Douglas switched to film and established himself as a box office heavyweight. “Champion”, the 1949 film about a boxer, earned him his first Oscar nomination. During his career he played in several western roles, starting with “Along the Great Divide” (1951). In films such as “Top Secret Affair”, “Paths of Glory” and “Seven Days in May” (seven days in May) he brought his military service together with Hollywood.

Douglas was perhaps best known for his leading role in “Spartacus” from the 1960s, which he also produced as an executive producer. He was also praised for his carefree role in “20,000 miles under the sea”.

The Hollywood star was nominated for the Academy Awards three times during his career and received an honorary Oscar in 1996. In the same year he suffered a stroke, which significantly impaired his ability to speak.

However, it never kept him out of the public eye. After rehabilitation, including speech therapy, the actor wrote a book called “My Stroke of Luck” in which he said his life had changed for the better.

He wrote several other books, including three memoirs, “The Ragman’s Son”, “Climbing the Mountain: My Search for Meaning” and “Let’s Face It: 90 Years of Love, Life and Learning”, which he wrote at the age of 90.

Douglas also returned to the big screen and starred in “Diamonds” alongside Lauren Bacall in 1999 and in “It Runs in the Family” in 2003 with his son, Oscar winner Michael Douglas, Michael’s son Cameron Douglas and his first wife Diana Dill. His last leading role in 2009 was “Before I Forget”, an autobiographical solo exhibition that he played four times in Culver City, California. The performances were filmed and converted into a documentary that was released in 2010.

Douglas had four sons from two marriages. His son Eric Douglas died in 2004.

He is survived by his second wife Anne Douglas, whom he married in 1954, three sons and several grandchildren.

