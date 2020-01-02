advertisement

LONDONR – As a new decade begins, the first century of the new millennium will already be a fifth. The last 10 years have seen the world’s most powerful states increasingly in chains, with growing political divisions in almost every country on earth. Next one can see at least some of those trends producing a crisis, perhaps even a major turning point in global affairs.

While the last decade has been arguably largely determined by trends and series of events – the Arab Spring, the rise of Trump, Brexit and nationalism, the increasing strain between the West, Russia and China – the first decade of the century is much more remembered for its twin shocks, 9/11 and the financial crash of 2008. The next decade may see another financial shock of similar magnitude, perhaps even greater – hitting a world in many ways far less prepared or coordinated to stroll it.

What is also becoming more likely, however, is another defining event of the 9/11 type of geopolitical violence, which could involve nuclear force or some other form of mass destruction, possibly even a devastating cyber attack that kills one large numbers through the destruction of critical national infrastructure such as water supply or power plants. Like 9/11, this may come from a non-state actor – but it can also be an act of state-by-state violence at a time of heightened international tension, potentially sparking wider destructive conflict.

At least, politics seems to become more idiosyncratic and unpredictable. In the short term at least, populist forces – whether pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong or left-wing, right-wing and environmental movements in the West – are unlikely to leave. Elevated geopolitical tensions will also flow into business and international markets – as the U.S.-China trade war shows and the head-scratching eyes that China’s Huawei faces. So too will the tensions between governments and the world’s biggest tech firms – Google, Facebook, Amazon and others. This will be overwhelmed by technological change, perhaps in the form of electric vehicles and other robots that could sack millions.

Next year’s US elections will set the tone for the next decade. A sudden defeat for President Donald Trump can be seen as the beginning of the end for a new generation of democratic, often right-wing populists that includes both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. But what seems at least as likely for now, however, is that even in the midst of impeachment proceedings against him, anyone coming out of the rugged Democratic field will not be able to defeat the American president.

What a second term of Trump might look like is even harder to predict than the first – the president would in many ways be more unassuming and more at home in a government system from which he has already sacked most of the those advisers like former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis had previously seen him restricted. At the same time, however, his inability to run for a third term may simply leave him bored or seeking a legacy, whatever that may be.

A democratic victory could put the United States in almost equal undeclared territory, especially if the candidate were a left-wing challenger like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. Even without this, like other center-left parties around the world, Democrats will continue to split between leftist, environmentalist forces favored by young activists and a more centrist, conservative track – a battle that is likely to continue through the decade and beyond.

In Europe, the two choices that will set the tone will be Germany’s federal elections between August and October 2021 and France’s presidential vote next year. In both, the bigger question will be how well the right performs. As in the United States, every election will be closely watched for indicators of the future of the left and center left. Such parties performed unexpectedly well in 2019 in Spain, Portugal, Finland, Denmark and elsewhere – albeit catastrophically in Britain. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will also face a close race to keep her job in the second half of 2020.

However, even greater questions remain over the most autocratic states in the world. By the end of the decade, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Xinping will be in their late seventies, facing greater competition from new rivals. The two are likely to become more authoritarian, but Xi seems to face increasing challenges in Hong Kong and perhaps elsewhere.

How this is handled could set the tone for the rest of the decade – already, China’s deportation of more than 1 million Ethnic Muslim Uighurs is drawing increasing punishment, and a public blow in Hong Kong would do so too. more. Beijing also still has clear ambitions to regain control of Taiwan, which it regards as a renegade province. Both Moscow and Beijing appear poised to continue wreaking havoc on their neighbors and the West, potentially raising the prospect of new Cuban Missile Crisis-style jams that could lead to something worse.

Even without this, the early years of the next decade look set for a further escalation of many of the proxy confrontations that have triggered the bloodiest wars of recent years, particularly Syria, Yemen and Ukraine. Last week when China, Russia and Iran announced joint naval drills in the Gulf and stepped up US military action against Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria. Moscow’s military intervention in Syria from 2015 took many in the West by surprise, and the next decade could also see Beijing take a more convincing path overseas.

Whether the world is prepared for any of these trends remains a very open question. The first two decades of the century have proved to be quite different from what many expected. The other seems at least as unpredictable. *** Peter Apps is a writer on international affairs, globalization, conflict and other issues. He is the founder and CEO of the 21st Century Study Project; PS21, a non-national, non-partisan, non-ideological thinking group. Paralyzed by a car crash in the war zone in 2006, he also blogs about his disability and other topics. He was previously a Reuters reporter and continues to be paid by Thomson Reuters. Since 2016, he has been a member of the British Army Reserve and Labor Party in the UK, and is an active fundraiser for the party. (Editing by Giles Elgood)

