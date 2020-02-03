advertisement

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault suggested that news media in Canada should be regulated, requiring newspapers in Canada to be licensed.

“If you are a content distributor in Canada and obviously if you are a very small media organization, the demand will certainly not be the same if you are Facebook, or Google. There should be a proportion embedded in this, “Evan Solomon told Guilbeault an interview on the CTV Question Period.

“We would require them to have a license, yes,” Guilbeault continued.

The effort to reduce freedom of speech and access to information under the guise of “regulation and licensing” is undemocratic and offends Canada’s constitutional values. This is lipstick in the censorship pig. #cdnpoli #cdnmedia https://t.co/2Tl6BcPs58

– Jessica Kuredjian (@JKuredjian) February 2, 2020

This past week, a panel of broadcast experts presented a list of 97 proposals – a report called “The Future of Communications in Canada: Time to Act” – before the Trudeau government that includes the recommendation that the Canadian Commission on Radio and Telecommunications (CRTC) ) or another regulator’s control license of all companies that create “audio, audiovisual and alphanumeric news content”.

The Trudeau government has already selected favorites in the Canadian news sector by providing a $ 600m financial assistance to the industry, which allowed eight legacy media-related stakeholder groups to decide which companies would be eligible. for taxpayer money.

“No, a free democracy does not require the press to get a government license,” Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Coyne said in response to Sunday’s news.

All you have to say was “no”, minister. No, a free democracy does not require the press to obtain a government license …

Licensing for media companies in Canada likely to be proportionate: Minister of Heritage https://t.co/BWZCtVKSXb

– Andrew Coyne (@acoyne) February 2, 2020

Guilbeault also told CTV Solomon that the government was taking their time discussing what recommendations 97 to adopt and has not committed to anything yet.

The Trudeau government also seems determined to force streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime to pay tax and create and broadcast a certain quota of Canadian content.

“As far as GST or PST, depending on where you are in the country, it’s about justice. Companies don’t pay PST or GST in Canada, and there’s no reason the richest companies in the world operating on Canadian soil don’t have to pay for it, ”Guilbeault said in the interview on CTV. “

And in terms of them doing their fair share of contributing Canadian cultural content, I mean you were talking about Netflix. Netflix spent about a billion dollars in Canada last year. And what we’re going to ask them to do, what the panel is recommending and what we’ve said as a government many times before, is that they take some of that money and invest it in developing and distributing Canadian cultural content . “

The list of 97 proposals also includes recognizing the CBC – well known for discrediting other journalists’ work and for promoting Trudeau’s government propaganda – monitoring and policing other news content.

