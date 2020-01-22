advertisement

Everyone is now jumping on the retirement car.

It has become an important issue in the general election. Bríd Smith of People Before Profit believes it will be huge. “It will electrify 2020.”

At the start of the party manifesto in Dublin on Wednesday, she could have said “I told you”, but her colleague Richard Boyd Barrett had covered that point well. Richard and his Socialist colleagues were absolutely against raising the retirement age when it was not popular, or people who previously seemed profitable.

They never wanted this “scandalous move” to take place at all. “We want to emphasize that we are not Johnny Come guys lately,” he sniffed, sounding a bit piquant. “Everyone seems to be talking about it now.”

Perhaps he should take it as a compliment, but he knows that the main political parties only came on board because they are terrified of aggravating Ireland’s esteemed Nanas and grandfathers. The plan to gradually raise the retirement age to 68 has been in planning for years and is largely ignored, as the people who will be affected have not been old enough to get really angry.

exaggerated

But the first wave is now making full headway, enthusiastically surpassing Joe Duffy’s liveline every day. Not good for the outgoing team in the middle of a tight election campaign. The power of Joe with a fearsome cast of glowing retirees queuing up to meter the government over the national air waves has frightened Fine Gael. The other parties are also trying to protect their flanks as the expectant retirees gain strength.

People Before Profit wants to remind older workers on the threshold that Fianna Fáil and the Greens, then Fine Gael and Labor, have all participated in the plan to raise the age level.

But can this campaign become even sweeter for the angel Sinn Féin – luckily not in the ranks of those involved? Well, the normally restless Boyd Barrett and his pals were stunning on Wednesday, and even Paul Murphy fell on a metaphorically bent knee (though he was a member of Rise) to seek Mary Lou’s hand in what he romanticized as “radical.” breaking the cycle “. ,

It remains to be seen where that leads. The promiscuity after the election is almost guaranteed from all sides after the votes have been counted. This makes Boyd Barrett (who is very interested in political abstinence) sad. “We will not simply apply our principles and guidelines to get a ministerial seat,” like other political tarts.

The living daylight

But back to the retirees who may still take to the streets to scare whatever is left of the Leo government’s living daylight.

Bríd Smith (South West Dublin) wants people to “put pressure on them”. She starts the ball in her constituency on Saturday morning with a protest on Cork Street and asks all People Before Profit candidates (27 in total) to do the same. “Summon the gray voice, go to your local social security office and ask them to stop this action now.”

The establishment, said Bríd, “always feel the pressure of the gray vote that I am now including”.

Boyd Barrett decided to claim recognition for the different results in the two national opinion polls last week

It’s a scandal, Boyd Barrett cried. Thousands of euros are being “stolen” from pensioners who have worked hard all their lives from a heartless government.

As for the four political parties in the frame, “they loaded the gun between themselves and pushed the retirement age and therefore committed a massive robbery of pensioners’ tight finances,” added his proud gray comrade Bríd.

It cannot overcome the U-turn. After surviving the age change, “they all cry now:” Oh, we wouldn’t do that. We would not. “

Amazing political influencer

From the right side of the dispute to its self-image as an astonishing political influencing factor, the RBB decided to seek recognition for the different results in the two national opinion polls last week. The first win on Sunday brought Fianna Fáil a huge 12 point lead over Fine Gael. In the second edition of the Irish Times on Tuesday, this gap was reduced to two points.

When he launched his campaign last week, People Before Profit argued that “the cycle of Fianna Fáil’s rule can be broken”. And lo and behold, this supremacy highlighted on Sunday didn’t shrink dramatically when the second set of numbers came out.

“In just a week since we published this message – and I want to emphasize that we published this message before everyone else – we rejected the idea that this was a two-horse race between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael , , , It became a reality within a short week, ”bragged Richard.

With this power over the electorate and a larger window of three weeks, he should have considered running more candidates with an overall majority. Or, on the other hand, perhaps the astonishing result had less to do with Richard’s rhetorical persuasiveness than with the not uncommon case that two different survey companies achieved different results using different methods.

The Irish Times’ results showed that less than half of the voters wanted to vote for the two major parties. Good news for People Before Profit.

“We could face a historic moment,” said Boyd Barrett dreamily. “An earthquake in which we can finally break free from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s politics and set off for another future.”

Seismic activity

Gino Kenny (Dublin Mid-West) was also confident about the earthquake activity. “A bit of an earthquake for the establishment parties.”

He gets a very clear tremor from the front door. People want change. “I think this will actually be a good choice for the left.” The result could even prove to be a “big surprise” for the “progressive left”.

Mary Lou may be flattered, but her group just seems to have eyes for Fianna Fáil at the moment

The thing is, to make an impression, they need the weight of the numbers of left-wing independents and parties. Paul Murphy (Dublin South West) introduced it to Sinn Féin.

People don’t just want to change something. A substantial minority wants “radical change”. This number could increase to the majority under the right conditions.

“If Mary Lou McDonald comes out and says clearly” that she won’t vote for Leo Varadkar or Michéal Martin and that Sinn Féin won’t support her ruling parties, “there is a chance for us to break the cycle radically.”

Mary Lou may be flattered, but her group just seems to have eyes for Fianna Fáil at the moment.

Richard suggested that they should represent a more uniform front, especially if the parties and independents from the left in the Dáil voted several times together on issues such as health, housing and the tax system. “We often advertised together and often very, very effectively.”

So who could form this great alternative coalition?

“Look, I’ll let them be categorized.”

That is the end of it.

