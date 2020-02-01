advertisement

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been a hit on the road, and on Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators, they have a chance to show they can be good at home as well.

After struggling with a 1-3-2 spell that ended with a 6-2 home loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 18 before the All-Star break, the Maple Leafs resumed play this week with two road wins. They defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Monday and defeated the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday.

The Le Maple Leafs will take a 12-6-7 home record in their game against the Senators, who lost 5-3 Friday night in visiting Capitals in Washington.

Toronto has scored at least four goals in eight straight games, a club record.

“You just keep building,” Maple Leaf left-hander Zach Hyman told the Toronto Sun. “You came out of the All-Star break with two wins, now you have to bring the moment home.”

The Le Maple Leafs will play five of their next seven home games starting Saturday. They will try to continue improving on the closure of the games they have featured this week.

“There have been times this season, and in my four years here, that we have not been good at shutting down games and giving up advantages,” said center Auston Matthews, who leads the Maple Leafs with 36 goals. “But these last two, in tough buildings and harsh atmospheres, we’ve been able to pull them off. Heading into the third with a lead, you want to play smart.”

Left winger William Nylander scored once on Wednesday and has one goal in each of the past five games to give him 24 on the season. Right-hander Mitch Marner led Toronto ahead with 21:51 of ice time and had two assists in Dallas.

Hyman also had a goal on Wednesday, and Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe praised his work ethic.

“We’ve come to expect it from him,” Keefe said. “But when the game was online, he was scrambling, pressing the pellet, creating laps, removing any time they could to create anything.”

After beating the Buffalo Sabers host 5-2 on Tuesday, the Senators are 6-15-4 on the road. It was their first road win since December 4th.

After going down 2-0, the Senators put it close to the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin scored the clip in an empty net at 19:45 of the third period in a power play for his second goal of the night.

“We increased our level of competition in the second half,” Senators coach D.J. Said Smith.

The Senators’ power play, which has been at the bottom of the league, again showed some signs of improvement. Artem Anisimov scored a power play goal. Each team scored a short-handed goal.

The Senators had three goals in the men’s lead over Buffalo and have a total of seven over the past five games.

“It’s a young team, so it’s going to take time to develop and get everyone on the same page and knowing the routes and games,” said Senators right wing Tyler Ennis. “It’s a little more technical than having a guy more than (the other team). We’re getting better as the season has progressed, and we’re starting to click.”

