advertisement

Three years ago, La Liga opened its first office in India to get more involved in the Indian sports market. Various initiatives have succeeded in setting milestones, especially in the digital area. The league now has over four million followers on Facebook, where they broadcast their games live.

“We have constant communication with the fans. We have our first Indian sponsors. So we’re moving. We are on the move, but we still have a lot of work to do, ”said Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director of La Liga, on Saturday to Sportstar.

advertisement

The growth in the digital space was noticeable, but Cachaza was not ready to compare the league with others. “Moving our games to Facebook and having them all free was a big step forward for us, but it also means a change in the way our football is consumed. So we are ahead of the time that we are ahead of others. So the comparison [market share among competitors] is very difficult, ”he said.

READ |

Chelsea have a 2-2 draw at home in Leicester City

Among other things, the league has invested in grassroots football with the La Liga football schools in India. Cachaza responded and said, “We have 30 academies in 14 cities. We work with 3,000 children, boys and girls. But it’s more about giving boys and girls the opportunity to play soccer in a Spanish way. For this purpose, three UEFA coaches – Spanish coaches – work together with Indian coaches and train the Indian coaches. “

Girona FC, a La Liga team, played against India in 2018. Other teams could also come to India in the near future, Cachaza said.

“We are working to bring at least one more club to India this year.”

advertisement