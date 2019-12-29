advertisement

An iconic Wynnum home is back on the market after a record price was set three years ago.

The Queenslander from the 1890s, known as San Remo, is located in a 1113 m² block on the water with a pool.

Owner Les Manning said he fell in love with the property at 25 Waterloo Esplanade in Wynnum when he first saw it in 2016.

“It is a magnificent waterfront residence with direct access to the water and the small beach across the street,” said the distinguished Queensland eye surgeon.

“To be a great family home was the big attraction for us, along with the view, the wonderful breeze and the direct access to the water.”

San Remo is mostly on one level and has a spacious all-round veranda with balustrades made of iron lace.

There are polished wooden floors, high ceilings and a marble fireplace.

There are formal living and dining rooms, a family room that opens onto the front porch, and an open kitchen and dining area that lead to the rear deck. The modern kitchen has a walk-in pantry and a cold room.

The master suite extends over the entire upper floor and includes the master bedroom with a walk-in closet that leads to an ensuite with bath and shower, a private balcony and a study.

One of the bedrooms on the ground floor has a bay window and access to a smaller room that can be used as a study or dressing room, while the third bedroom has access to a winter garden.

There are two bathrooms in addition to the master bath.

Outside on the flat, fenced block there is an underground pool and landscaped gardens.

“Many places in Wynnum and Manly that have water access or water views are on steep blocks,” said Dr. Manning.

“This particular house is mostly on the main level.”

Dr. Manning was trained by the renowned humanitarian and eye surgeon Professor Fred Hollows before receiving his scholarship in 1980.

Dr. Manning was also instrumental in setting up Queensland’s first Vitreo retinal unit in the Mater Hospital, which has restored vision to hundreds of blind patients.

He said San Remo was a great family home and he only sold because circumstances had changed.

He said he hoped the property would be passed on to another family who valued his character.

“I hope that the new owners will upgrade the property. Even if it is so beautiful, it can be improved and updated. “

Place Manly principal Marc Sorrentino said the house is one of the most iconic on the bay and has everything it takes to set a new record sale price.

“All of the properties that have had record prices in the area are waterfront homes that are larger than average,” he said.

“San Remo is located on a 1113 square meter property right on the water with a wide facade and in a quiet part of the promenade.

“It’s also a nice, nasty home.”

Mr. Sorrentino said that this property would “absolutely” set another record.

“The person who will buy it will be a casual buyer,” he said.

“You will be someone who has admired the house for a while and maybe missed it last time.”

