Leicester City 0 Liverpooil 4

Liverpool moved from the Middle East to the Midlands of England without missing a step and took a big step closer to the recently won world crown for the coveted Premier League title. As in Qatar, as in Leicester, when Roberto Firmino opened the scoring here. But Liverpool was not content to only beat its closest domestic rival. They put them down as if they were giving a warning to anyone who dared to question their position.

James Milner scored from the penalty area before Firmino scored again and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored two goals from two assists. This was at a very distant second at first.

The Liverpool team recognized the importance of this duel. Jürgen Klopp set up his strongest team available. Brendan Rodgers’ team had lost momentum in the past week and only secured one point in the last two games. There’s no better way for them to get back on track than to beat Liverpool.

Rodgers wanted to do this by strengthening the midfield. His only change in the team that started the defeat against Manchester City was the replacement of Ayoze Pérez by Dennis Praet. That meant a change of formation with Harvey Barnes on the right while James Maddison was on the left, and repeated the lineup Rodgers was using at Anfield in October when Leicester felt annoyed at losing a last minute penalty to Milner.

Leicester’s approach didn’t look too smart in the second minute when Alexander-Arnold strolled out on the right and fired an evasive shot that Kasper Schmeichel had to fend off. Liverpool had no negative impact on the trip and put heavy pressure on its hosts, making Leicester appear sluggish. Jonny Evans should have been penalized in the sixth minute when Georginio Wijnaldum slapped a casual cross from behind, but Mohamed Salah shot a shot over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

The hosts made their first threat in the 10th minute and tried to put Jame Vardy in a crossing position on the right. Andy Robertson turned the striker’s delivery around a corner before Barnes could convert. But Leicester was torn to the other end in seconds when Naby Keïta split her defense with a pass from below.

Salah ran towards it and avoided the aspiring flatter’s challenge. Then the Egyptian tried, from a narrow angle, to reproduce the geometric wonder that he had created in the Champions League tournament with Red Bull Salzburg earlier this month. But this time, although he could use his preferred left foot, he could only dab the ball into the side position.

Liverpool’s Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino scores against Leicester City. Photo: Getty Images

While Liverpool kept pace, Wilfried Ndidi was forced to make an unusual mistake on the edge of his penalty area, but it was enough to hit Jordan Henderson’s shot. However, this required a quick adjustment by Schmeichel, who parried well.

Leicester threw a dangerous-looking counterattack in the 20th minute, but Joe Gomez was able to show impressive speed with Vardy before Alisson ran out of the box to overcome the menacing manner. Then Liverpool claimed supremacy at the other end. Alexander-Arnold picked up the ball in an unusual position on the left, but treated it with his usual finesse and threw an excellent cross over Ben Chilwell in the path of Firmino, who nodded home from a short distance.

Leicester was still swaying when they gave up another opportunity. Schmeichel remained alert enough to deny Mané, who shouldn’t have given him a chance from eight meters. Liverpool now dominated. Leicester managed to score without a shot at half-time, but thankful they were just one goal behind.

The half-time team talks didn’t change much, but Leicester got the first shot of the game in the 46th minute when Youri Tielemans bounced off the edge of the box before Gomez and went to the corner. Liverpool, however, pressed so intelligently and intensely that Leicester often struggled to get out of its own territory.

Maddison appeared to be stranded on the left in his outpost, and besides, he couldn’t stop Alexander-Arnold from galloping forward in the 52nd minute to deliver another elegant cross, but Ricardo Pereira made sure that Robertson didn’t came to the end. Moments later, Robertson expropriated a defender near the Leicester corner flag and crossed to Firmino, who missed the goal from six yards.

Praet fired from a distance when Leicester tried to revolt. When the hosts attacked more, Caglar twice had to prevent Soyuncu Salah from benefiting from counterattacks. The Turk was entitled to feel satisfied when Salah was replaced. But just seconds later, Soyuncu accidentally handled the ball from a corner of Aexander-Arnold. It was Milner who hit the penalty in the middle with his first touch.

Firmino soon highlighted the gap between the teams by scoring a 3-0 cross from Alexander-Arnold. And then the young full-back emphasized the point by ramming an excellent low shot from over 20 meters into the corner of the net.

– Guardian

