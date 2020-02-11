advertisement

French automaker Renault knows of unexpected partnerships. Its founder, the French industrialist Louis Renault, was the first car manufacturer to work with a shoe label.

It was a century ago that Renault commissioned Hellstern & Sons – a French traditional shoe brand that no longer exists – to develop an old-fashioned ski boot that would fit one of its vehicles. At that time, Hellstern was a dance shoe label and favorite of the famous performer Josephine Baker. The shoe in question could possibly be the earliest example of something that is ubiquitous in fashion these days: shoe collaboration.

As it turns out, Laurens van den Acker, the car manufacturer’s current design director, has one or two things in common with his founder.

The Hellstern shoe was on display last week in Paris at a showcase for the new Renault Captur car in Renault’s Avenue Champs Elysees showroom. The event also served to unveil today’s collaboration sneaker van den Acker designed for this car in collaboration with Le Coq Sportif’s creative director, Frédéric Pertusier.

The partnership between the two brands stems from Le Coq’s sponsorship of the Renault Formula 1 racing team. “We are both passionately interested in design and it is nice that brands are pollinated by each other,” said van den Acker.

Van den Acker, who is a sneakerhead himself, has developed bespoke sneakers for new car models over the past 20 years, starting when he worked for Mazda in Japan in the early 00s. He also caused a stir when he styled sneakers with his suits – something that was considered unusual in a more conservative industry. This led to van den Acker developing personalized shoe versions that matched the cars. “The auto industry can be pretty short-sighted,” he said, “so I wanted to do something to improve the connection.”

Having previously partnered with brands from Guerlain to Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, Le Coq is also a master of unexpected collaboration. “They give us the opportunity to see how far we can drive the brand if you bring in a new pair of eyes,” said Pertusier.

Like its Hellstern predecessor, the Le Coq shoe is unique and was specially developed for van den Acker. For the future, however, both brands are open to limited editions. Check out this area.

