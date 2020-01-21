advertisement

The layout of the car park on Ashbourne’s historic market square should be reconfigured, as its owners, the district council, intend to adapt it to the way it is currently used.

Work could start in the coming weeks to move and repaint the parking guide markers and parking restriction markers on the paved square, and the authority said that some of the existing problems encountered by motorists will be resolved during the overhaul. .

Although the detailed plans have not been released, the News Telegraph understands that more space will be made available alongside the former military club and near other authorized sites with tables outside, reducing the triangular area of ​​”dead space” in the center of the parking area.

Faded lines in Ashbourne Market Place which should be repainted

The new configuration would neither gain nor lose any space, and vehicles could still travel in spaces, it is understood.

The Derbyshire Dales district council already has contractors lined up for the job, but must still seek approval of the listed monument before it is stamped.

The work is expected to be completed before the end of the fiscal year in early April.

Although the new configuration no longer needs to be adapted for a weekly market, the market on the Saturday market place having been suspended indefinitely last month, the municipal councilors expressed their concern about their current project to create a new base for their annual Christmas tree. .

Ashbourne City Council Councilor Sue Bull, who sits on Derbyshire Dales District Council and Ashbourne City Council, told members on Monday that the new parking plan proposed was “news for her” and would intervene to ensure that the new arrangement does not affect the location of the base of the tree.

She said, “I’m going to stop them covering it until the tree is in place, because I think there’s no point in laying lines, digging holes, relining it.

“I’m going to investigate.”

Another committee member, Sean Clayton, also pointed out that if the lines were painted on the new Christmas tree site, as part of the new layout, several spaces could be lost during the holiday season.

Derbyshire Dales district council has said it will involve Ashbourne city council in final plans for the new layout.

