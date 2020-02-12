advertisement

The federal government is looking for ways to strengthen its ability to deport convicted criminals after the High Court ruled that Aboriginal people are exempt from immigration laws.

The court found in a 4: 3 majority decision Tuesday that the Aborigines had a special status after reviewing the cases of two convicted criminals the government wanted to deport.

The two foreign-born men were deported after failing the character test and detained for serious physical harm.

advertisement

Neither man is an Australian citizen, but both are indigenous and each have an Australian parent.

Attorney General Christian Porter said the government is now working on the effects.

“Obviously this has very important, immediate consequences for … people who were born abroad, are not Australian citizens but may be able to show indigenous status and who are in Australia on a visa and commit a crime, and who we otherwise want to deport them, “he told 6PR Radio.

“But it can have other implications.

“It creates a whole new category of people in terms of what the government can and cannot do.”

He found that the top judge was one of the three minority judges.

“It was a very tight thing.”

Labor MPs and Wiradjuri wife Linda Burney welcomed the decision as “incredibly important”.

“It strengthens Aboriginal ties to Australia,” Burney told Canberra reporters.

“(It) confirms the important connection, the special connection that the Aborigines have to Australia and their historical connection.”

Originally published as a lawyer, reviews the judgment of the indigenous courts

advertisement