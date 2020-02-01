advertisement

Nine in-depth movies – ten, if you count “ Hobbs & Shaw ” among them – is enough time for a franchise to start taking stock of where they’re going and what’s next for them.

Is it time for her to wrap up? Isn’t that nine movies to the point where you wonder if it has become redundant? How can you convince people to come back after so many movies? In the case of “Fast & Furious 9”, the answer is simple and effective.

You throw the laws of physics, fly cars on the screen like toys, throw John Cena as a lost brother on Vin Diesel’s screen, put Helen Mirren behind the wheel of a supercar, put Charlize Theron in the cockpit of a fighter plane and sprinkle in part of the franchise tradition.

Han, for example, who has long been believed dead? It turns out that he is alive. Dominic Toretto? Has an evil older brother named Jacob, who looks like John Cena. Everything is there, all vying for competition in the space of a five-minute trailer, and everything is as loud, stupid and exciting as you would expect.

This is how you keep a franchise with nine films. You make it so stupid, so ridiculous, that it is impossible to ignore. Honestly, think it all started as a “Point Break” scam? Take a look now. Dear God, look at him now.

‘Fast & Furious 9’ smashes the wall of your local cinema on May 22.

