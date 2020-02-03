advertisement

Craig’s latest appearance will be the longest and most expensive Bond movie ever made.

Previously, Specter was the longest Bond film that lasted 2 hours and 28 minutes. With a production budget of $ 245 million, it was also the most expensive bond film ever made.

However, as we approach the 25th Bond film, and Craig’s supposedly final appearance under the code name 007, No time to die broke both records when The Hollywood Reporter found the new film’s budget was $ 250 million (before advertising and promotion), and Main On Sunday reports that it will be 2 hours and 54 minutes long.

The storyline for the film is still kept top secret, and the new Super Bowl teaser below doesn’t offer much new information, but it does deliver intriguing images and the promise that the new film will change everything for Bond.

Exactly what that means is everyone’s guess, and while it feels like the teaser is establishing Bond to officially pass the 007 title to Lashana Lynch’s Nomi character, the Bond film producer recently explicitly said that Bond “never.” a “will be woman”.

So … we assume that this film will either kill Craig-as-Bond or retire. Take a note from Marvel’s book and announce the next Bond actor in this film. Or we could only announce our fantasies for the film out loud.

Director Cary Fukunaga (True Detective) will soon bring his vision of Bond to the big screen. Craig and Lynch are supported by Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux and Christoph Waltz from previous films, with Rami Malek and Ana de Armas in the cast.

No Time To Die will be released in Irish cinemas on Thursday 2nd April.

