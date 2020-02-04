advertisement

EA’s and DICES Star Wars Battlefront II has seen a huge surge in players lately.

Given the matte quality of Disney’s continuation trilogy on the big screen, Star Wars fans have been looking for other media to satisfy their Star Wars appetite.

Games like “Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” “Star Wars: The Old Republic,” and “The Battle Front” seem to be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Star Wars Battlefront II is a good comeback story. DICE has added a lot of improvements and free content since the game started.

In three years, the game has managed to fix a lot of broken trust and hurt feelings from the lootbox controversy and issues that plagued it in the first year.

Battlefront has become one of the best players at the moment due to DICE’s constant support and desire to improve.

This was the case in the last update, in which the Scarif card and two new heroes, BB-8 and BB-9E, were added.

The Scarif card will be released later this month, with both droids now available.

The patch notes are long, so I’ll highlight some features:

Two new heroes, BB-8 for the Resistance and BB-9E for the first order, are now available.

Supremacy and Instant Action are now available on new planets (Takodana, Jakku, Ajan Kloss).

Supremacy game mode for the new planets has added new maps for the interior of the tall ship, the MC85 star cruiser, and the resurrection-class star destroyer.

Hero Showdown is now available from Ajan Kloss.

For Finn (Thumbs Up) and Kylo Ren (Showdown) new emotes have been added that can be unlocked via milestones.

BB-8 and BB-9E have become players’ favorites in just a few days.

Youtuber Phantom released its BB-8 gameplay with an impressive series of 96 kills.

While both BB droids play similarly in a primary impact attack, BB-8 aggressively gets a tiny edge.

He has a charge attack, a twisted cable attack, and a defensive reinforcement ability for teammates.

BB-9E has a spin charge that overheats weapons and an attack reinforcement for teammates, as well as a charge.

Based on the latest clips seen on Twitch and YouTube, many people are now enjoying Star Wars Battlefront II.

Are you going to take part in the new content, Star Wars gamer? Leave your comments below.

