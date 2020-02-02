advertisement

There is no better-known nationwide election campaign than Proposition 13, which limited property tax rates in 1978 at a time when rising property values ​​literally taxed people – especially the elderly – from their homes. Thanks to the state’s cyclical system for the allocation of voting numbers, there is again a measure called Prop. 13 on the ballot in March. It is the only nationwide measure in this main election.

Rather than protecting California taxpayers, this $ 15 billion school loan threatens to significantly increase local property taxes – and this is the opposite of Prop. 13. In particular, $ 9 billion is for preschool and modernization K-12 buildings and $ 6 billion earmarked for public universities and community colleges.

It is common for the government to clear debt to fund long-term construction projects – for schools, transportation, and other infrastructure. This also explains why the legislature was able to include this measure in a non-partisan manner, since only five legislators voted “No” when voting on the underlying legislation (Draft Law 48).

Government bonds with general obligations do not raise taxes directly, even if they put pressure on new taxes because they stimulate spending and displace other spending programs. Instead, debt repayments are funded from the general government fund. During a recent meeting of the editorial board, proponents of Prop. 13 argued that California’s debt burden had dropped from 6 percent to 3½ percent, indicating that the state can now afford to pay Prop. 13’s additional debt payments.

However, this is not an ordinary bond between school and construction. In addition to creating government debt, there is a hidden and harmful provision that increases the debt limit for local areas. School districts have repeatedly asked voters to approve facility guarantees – so much so that many school districts have come up against state ceilings for local debt.

In contrast to the old Prop. 13, which limited the valuation of property tax, this new Prop. 13 would set these upper limits for elementary and high school districts from 1.25 percent to 2 percent and for uniform districts from 2.5 percent to 4 percent increase school districts and community college districts. These local bonds lead to direct and substantial real estate tax increases.

There are countless other problems with this bond. If facility modernization is such a priority, why hasn’t the state funded it from its record-breaking $ 220 billion budget? In addition, bond financing is a particularly expensive form of expenditure due to the long-term interest payments.

As opponents in the official election controversy noted, “Instead of spending the $ 21 billion surplus on school facility modernization, the governor and lawmakers are wasting our money on their own pet projects.” Just think of the high-speed rail project or check out the new spending proposals that are included in the budget.

Prop. 13 also prescribes the use of project employment contracts – union building contracts that restrict competition between contractors and increase project costs by up to 20 percent. In addition, the state issued a $ 9 billion school facility loan in 2016 that promised to regulate the same school conditions, but officials are demanding more.

We urge voters to embody the spirit of the original Prop. 13 and to stop this endless spending cycle – thereby forcing state and local officials to better budget the money they already have.

