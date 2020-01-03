advertisement

The PlayStation 5 will be one of the most anticipated products of the year, and we can get more information about it soon. Sony is already teasing an important CES 2020 announcement that could include some revelations from PlayStation, and the PS5 is expected to be fully revealed as soon as February during a special media event. Until that happens, however, we still have an exciting rumor for all those PlayStation owners who dream about playing all their games on the new machine. A leaker says he is able to confirm that the backward compatibility function of the PS5 is not limited to the PS4, but will extend to the first generation PlayStation.

According to HipHopGamer, Sony has been working on making the feature possible since 2012, and it will all be part of Sony’s “everything everywhere” mantra. That is, players who have purchased many PlayStation titles since the original console was launched can experience them all again on the new PS5. The leaker says that he has already been able to verify this information, and that it should all be treated as more than just rumor or speculation. In addition, ComicBook says that HipHopGamer has an accurate record of scoop reporting.

The leaker said the Remastering Engine that gets the PS5 will not only allow players to play older games on the new machine, but old games can also be improved to provide a more modern gameplay experience.

advertisement

This is not the first time we have heard that PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 games are available on the PS5, but it is the first report to go into this in more detail. Interestingly, HipHopGamer also notes that the PS5 GPU has three modes for recognizing disks for earlier systems and adjusting them accordingly. A separate report a few days ago revealed the same about the rumors of PS5 GPU, but said the three modes correspond to PS5, PS4 Pro and PS4 GPU requirements.

Sony is expected to detail the backward compatibility function on stage during the PS5 event and make it an important selling point for the device. You can watch the full video by following the link in the tweet below:

.

advertisement