For your brave souls who still subscribe to Comcast for TV service and who have not cut the cord yet, I am afraid there are more bad news in store for you right now.

After the telecom colossus announced just a few weeks ago that it lost 732,000 TV customers in 2019 (a few months after raising prices, we can add), it seems that more price increases are coming. There is still no idea what the timing will be, but the fact that Comcast has confirmed that they are coming can be read as a sign that the pay TV industry knows that the days are numbered, and it is decided to pay every cent milking and driving the decline all the way down. Too alarming? Could be. But with Comcast, this has become a cycle that is just as regular as changing the seasons. The company is losing more subscribers. New price increases are being implemented. Rinse, repeat.

Customers are not only affected by an increase in their TV service. Cord Cutters News has released a new report that, according to sources within Comcast, claims that the company is considering the possibility of increasing the modem rental costs in addition to raising the price of TV services. In addition, it is speculated that Comcast’s Xfinity Secure bundle with internet service and a modem, plus Wi-Fi and unlimited data, will soon also cost more.

This will undoubtedly infuriate many customers who could read these movements as an established player in the industry who is all they know how to do in response to change (raise prices) instead of doing the hard things and making a change bring. Of course Comcast is trying to change in response to the rise of streaming with the upcoming launch in July of its new Peacock streaming service. As we recently noted after Comcast’s latest earnings announcement, Comcast maintains that these price increases are a necessary by-product of shifting the emphasis of the company, which continues to shed customers faster than analysts expected, to streaming. “With the rate adjustments we will make in 2020 and the ongoing changes in consumer behavior, we expect higher losses for video subscribers this year,” said Comcast CFO Michael Cavanagh.

Combine all of that, including the upcoming increases, with the fact that Peacock (which contains a lot of NBC content that you love) will have an ad-supported free layer. You could argue that Comcast’s long-term cable television customers who will soon be affected by price increases on a roundabout will in fact pay more to subsidize the company’s new streamer. The ground is sliding under his feet, customers flee en masse, but Comcast is still paid – because, as they say, the house always wins.

