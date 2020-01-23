advertisement

Here’s the latest from the DBR podcast crew, which includes Zion Williamson’s NBA debut and the Miami game. Dive in, enjoy!

0:00 Mitch Ryder plays us in

0:30 Welcome to Zion’s world, we wanted to talk about the game in Miami, but we can’t resist the appeal of Zion’s debut

14:40 Jason makes a crazy prediction of how fast Zion will be great, Sam and Donald have more reasonable expectations

8:15 pm Oh yeah, the Duke basketball team played a few days ago … we are summarizing Duke’s recent encounter with Miami

30:00 We talk a little bit about Matthew Hurt’s best game in a Duke uniform and what it means for him to go on

34:30 We talk about the Kansas K state war for a few minutes

47:20 Sam has a funny story about mascots that show feelings

50:10 Player of the Week – there is no debate here

50:30 goodbye shots – Donald over the death of Morgan Wooten

58:45 Farewell Photos – Sam needs to speak to GM Daryl Morey from Houston Rockets

1:01:25 Farewell photos – Jason mourns Monty Python’s Terry Jones

1:05:25 Thanks to the sponsor Byrd Campbell and the Duke band bring us home

