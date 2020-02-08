advertisement

The past few weeks have shown that navigating Latin American identity is a minefield that can trigger an explosion in American culture at any time. For example: is Antonio Banderas Latino or not?

These and other short debates – including the undisturbed joy of Shakira and JLo that appear at the Super Bowl – reveal the complexity of what it means to be Latinx. These fierce discussions show why Hollywood absolutely needs gatekeepers who understand what these cultural firestorms are really about.

This is because the unspoken rules regarding Latino identity change depending on the context. (We can’t even agree on what to call ourselves, but that’s a topic for another time.)

Let me break down the firestorms of the past month to unpack the lessons they contain.

1. Antonio Banderas: Colonist or Hollywood pioneer for Latinos?

Right in the queue, the morning when Oscar nominations were announced last month, outrage broke out among Latinxers on social media. Aside from the widespread frustration with JLo’s nomination, which despite her sensational role in “Hustlers” doesn’t matter, the debate over Bandera’s nomination for his lead role in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” raged.

That rub? For some, Banderas, born in Spain, doesn’t stand for diversity in Hollywood. The outrage at the suggestion that his nomination was a small win for all Latinos was so great that you’d think Banderas would make it a habit to wake up in the morning and dress with Spanish conquistador armor before going to Hollywood -Meetings breaks up. Other members of the Latinx community dismissed the debate as divisive – a win for someone with Spanish-speaking roots should be a win for everyone.

That uncomfortable moment when Antonio Banderas, a white man from Spain, can be found in Cynthia Erivo’s # OscarNoms report from @ CTVNews. Antonio Banderas, like Catherine Zeta Jones, is a white European. #OscarsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/zjrXkCGQpv

– Alfonso Martin Espina Opiniano (@alfonsoespina), January 13, 2020

Perhaps a more constructive conversation would be to examine how Hollywood’s top elite perceives Banderas. Have studio heads seen him as one of their own in the past, a hit for the typical Hollywood roles? Or was Banderas perceived in his 30 years in Hollywood as “other” in these closed, career-defining talks by gatekeepers?

The response to Banderas’ nomination in the Latinx community should come as no surprise: the entertainment industry would do well to understand the nuances of representation.

Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón recorded in an interview with media company Remezcla last year the ongoing struggle for the lack of representation of US-born Latinos.

“There is so much talk about diversity and I think progress has been made, but in any case the Hispanic Americans – and especially the Chicanos – are still very, very poorly represented,” said Cuarón after receiving an Oscar for the Had won the feature film “Roma”. “It’s amazing, you know?” It is a large percentage of the population. “

2. Why Hollywood’s favorite “American Dirt” turned to ashes

Jeanine Cummins’ Mexican migrant novel sparked the anger of many Mexican Americans and other Latinos, even before the copies hit the bookshelves, for what was described as the book’s straightforward narrative – a story full of stereotypes, clichés, and a hollow understanding the journey to Mexico is crossed the border.

Imperative Entertainment, the production company behind Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule”, acquired the rights to the novel after a war of tenders led to a seven-figure sum for Cummins. In the author’s note, Cummins says that she wished “someone a little browner than me” had written the novel before admitting that she had the “ability” to be a kind of cultural bridge, probably, because her husband was an undocumented immigrant (from …) Ireland, it was later known) and her grandmother is Puerto Rican.

Did Hollywood jump before doing its due diligence? How we tell the important stories of our time is as important as deciding which stories we want to tell.

The controversy surrounding “American Dirt” reminds me of a time in my career when editors were the main writers for recording demographic change in California. I was sent to the border to tell the story of explosive Latino population growth, which for the first time was more a result of birth than immigration.

Hardly from college in my hometown of Miami, where Latinos master every layer of business, politics and culture, I felt that the job was wrong. So I gathered the courage to request a meeting with the editors to discuss the direction of the story.

Like entertainers, journalists are fans of extremes of storytelling – although most of our daily lives live in a dark, ambiguous in-between. My twenty-year-old I was sitting on a chair in a small office, flanked by three experienced journalists, all white men. I went on to explain what I saw as a mistake in the story idea.

Latinos, it seemed in our conversation, were something you could watch through a fishbowl. “Why do Latinos have so many babies? Let us see them in the wild, ”it felt like they were asking.

When I pushed back, one of the journalists standing in the narrow office asked if I had the feeling that I was “too close to the story” and could not be impartial.

Would it be better, he asked, “if a Bavarian wrote it?” He was the said Bavarian.

I’m not entirely sure how I managed to lift my metaphorical mouth off the floor and continue to pound, but it remains a moment of pride that I left this office with a completely different task of my choice. I would spend several months reporting and writing – alone, without the Bayer.

It helped me prepare for the meeting after spending hours analyzing census data and private survey data. I found that across generations, if you look more closely at trends over time, Latinos are very similar in birth rates to white Americans.

So I headed out and found the perfect family (who hadn’t settled on the poor border) to tell a generation story that begins on the Rio Grande, walks to the California crop fields, and ends (or starts again) on the college campus.

It’s too late to change the history of immigrants in the center of American Dirt, although its publisher Flatiron Books returned to its marketing push and book tour after the violent backlash:

“We should never have said that it was a novel that defined the immigrant experience. We shouldn’t have said that Jeanine’s husband was an undocumented immigrant without stating that he was from Ireland … ”was the explanation. “We can now see how insensitive these and other decisions were and we regret them.”

Is it surprising that, according to a weekly study by the 2019 publisher, Latinos made up only 3 percent of the publishing workforce in 2018?

No not true.

Third How Shakira and JLo’s appearance united Latinos

I have often wondered why, especially given our population, Latinos struggle to make the same progress in Hollywood as African Americans and Asian Americans.

Then I think about some of the complicated conversations with my friends. Context: I am the daughter of Cuban immigrants. My husband is a second generation Mexican American in California. Our friends are a mix of children and grandchildren of Mexican, Peruvian, Argentinian and European immigrants. and some also proudly represent Boyle Heights and East L.A.

In one night we no longer discussed the Banderas nomination, but the Latino director of an obscure film. The assumption was that he was a Mexican heir. Then we googled his name.

“Oh, he’s Puerto Rican,” said my friend, a self-described Chicana.

“You sound disappointed,” I replied as her shoulders dropped slightly.

“I thought he was Mexican.”

This disappointment is at the heart of why Shakira and JLo felt so significant on Sunday night. For twelve minutes, these power women brought pan-ethnic Latinos together, forcing us to forget our differences and instead focus on our shared culture, experience, and love for Spanglish.

We were one. And when JLo wrapped itself in a Puerto Rican flag, Latinos cheered together, regardless of which country our parents or grandparents immigrated from. whether we speak spanish or not; and whether we identify ourselves as Latinx or not.

Because in order to write entertainment history on the most important stages, the identity of the Latino has exceeded the limits.

So, yes, Latinos can ponder whether a Banderas Oscar nomination counts for Latino representation – and still see us in “Pain and Glory” fighting south of the border. We can wear our different nationalities as badges of honor – and still come together as one if our culture is at the center.

Instead of understanding us as too difficult, Hollywood should rate us as complicated, dynamic and flawed – a true American story.

