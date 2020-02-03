advertisement

We haven’t been able to write as much about SEAL Team Season 3 lately, mainly because the show has not been aired since 2019!

At least now we’re excited about a new dose of casting news. This is a way to set the table and prepare us for some new episodes a little later this month.

According to a new Deadline report, the following two characters will play an important role in the season’s second half of the season.

Hannah – Think of this as an explosion from Sonny’s past. She is his longtime childhood friend, someone who is confident and can make Sonny the best person he can be. Since she has known him for so long, she may know a bit more about which keys to press. We’ll see how it is played by none other than Rachel Boston.

Michael “Dirty Mike” Chen – Here we have an “experienced, persistent SEAL team operator” who is completely independent and does not always do what you expect. In many ways, this can be great, but it can be a problem if you’re working with a group like Bravo Team. We are not quite sure if you really feel comfortable in this place if you have a wildcard nearby. This character is played by iZombie alum Tim Chiou.

In general, the people at CBS kept the details of SEAL Team Season 3 secret, but we can’t say we are surprised overall. This is a show that doesn’t want to reveal too much too soon, but we feel that not too much will change in pitch. This is still an action-packed and fast-paced show that reconciles military missions with the way characters deal with life that keeps them away from them.

Similar news – Make sure that you receive further news about SEAL Team Season 3

What do you think of the last round of casting news for the SEAL season three team?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to stay in the case where you want other news related to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

