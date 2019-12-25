advertisement

batteries

December 25, 2019 Steve Hanley

advertisement

The search for better batteries that last longer, have a higher energy density, use materials that are less toxic or that are easier to recycle is being continued in laboratories around the world. The latest announcement of the battery breakthrough comes from researchers at the University of Illinois in Urbana – Champagne. Under the title “Catalyst-free dynamic networks for recyclable, self-healing solid polymer electrolytes,” was recently published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

So what is the fuss about? Two things – dendrites and recyclability. In traditional lithium-ion batteries with a liquid electrolyte, sharp points, called dendrites, can form that shorten the life of the battery. In some cases, they can puncture the internal parts of the battery, creating a short circuit that can lead to fire or explosion.

Researchers are working hard to discover substitutes for liquid electrolytes. Many focus their attention on solid materials such as ceramics or polymers. The disadvantage is that many of those solids are stiff and brittle, resulting in poor contact between electrolyte and electrode and reduced conductivity.

Scientists from the University of Illinois think they might have an answer. “Solid ion-conducting polymers are an option for developing non-liquid electrolytes,” says Brian Jing, a graduate material engineering student and co-author of the study. “But the high temperatures in a battery can melt most polymers, which in turn results in dendrites and failures.” He says his team has developed a solid polymer-based electrolyte that can heal itself if it gets damaged. Even better, it can be recycled without the use of harsh chemicals or high temperatures, according to Science Daily.

Previous research has created solid electrolytes by using a network of polymer strands that are interconnected to form a rubbery lithium conductor that slows the growth of dendrites. That’s the good news. The bad news is that these materials are complex and cannot be repaired or healed after damage, Jing says.

The University of Illinois has together found a way to make a network polymer electrolyte in which the crosslink point can undergo exchange reactions and swap polymer strands. These networks even become stiffer when heated, which means that the dendrite problem may be limited. Another advantage is that after damage, they can easily be broken down and re-solidified in a network structure, making them recyclable and recovering after conductivity, as they are self-healing.

“This new network polymer also exhibits the remarkable property that both conductivity and rigidity increase with heating, which is not seen in conventional polymer electrolytes,” Jing says. “Most polymers require strong acids and high temperatures to break down,” says material scientist and engineering professor Christopher Evans, the lead author of the study. “Our material dissolves in water at room temperature, making it a very energy efficient and environmentally friendly process.”

“I think this work provides an interesting platform for others to test,” says Evans. “We used a very specific chemistry and a very specific dynamic bond in our polymer, but we think this platform can be reconfigured to be used with many other chemistry to adjust conductivity and mechanical properties.”

In other words, the work is promising, but there is still a long way to go to make it commercially viable. Fundamental research takes time and cannot be rushed. So yes, this is another one in a long series of “The next generation battery is almost here” saga. Safer batteries are of course a desirable goal, but the prospect of lithium-ion batteries that can easily be safely and cheaply recycled is also an important part of the story. As batteries for transport and energy storage become more popular, recycling becomes an important part of the zero emission revolution.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement